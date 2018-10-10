Micron Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant to Advance Curiosity in Artificial Intelligence

AI4All, Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research and Stanford Precision Health and Integrated Diagnostics Center Among Initial Recipients

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Micron Foundation (Nasdaq:MU) announced a $1 million grant for universities and nonprofit organizations to conduct research into how artificial intelligence (AI) can improve lives while ensuring safety, security and privacy. The grant was announced at the inaugural Micron Insight 2018 conference where the technology industry’s top minds gathered in San Francisco to discuss the future of AI, machine learning and data science, and how memory technology is essential in bringing intelligence to life.

“Artificial intelligence is one of the frontiers where science and engineering education can best be applied,” said Micron Foundation Executive Director Dee Mooney. “We want to accelerate advances in AI by investing in education and making sure that pioneers of this technology, reflect the diversity and richness of the world we live in and build a future where AI benefits everyone.”

Micron awarded a total of $500,000 to three initial recipients at Micron Insight 2018.

AI4All , a nonprofit organization, works to increase diversity and inclusion in AI education, research, development and policy. AI4All supports the next generation of diverse AI talent through its AI Summer Camp. Open to 9 th -11 th grade students, the camp gives special consideration to young women, underrepresented groups and families of lower socioeconomic status.

Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research (BAIR) Lab supports researchers and graduate students developing fundamental advances in computer vision, machine learning, natural-language processing, planning and robotics. BAIR is based at UC Berkeley’s College of Engineering.

The $1 million fund is available to select research universities focused on the future implications of AI in life, healthcare and business, with a portion specifically allocated to support women and underrepresented groups. The Micron Foundation supports researchers tackling some of AI’s greatest challenges – from building highly reliable software and hardware programs to finding solutions that address the business and consumer impacts of AI.

In August 2018, the Micron Foundation announced a $1 million fund for Virginia colleges and universities to advance STEM and STEM-related diversity program s in connection with Micron’s expansion of its memory production facilities in Manassas, Virginia .

