Minnesota’s Leading Embedded Systems Event Announces Full 2018 Conference Schedule

To host cutting-edge technical tutorials, panel discussions, and speakers exploring the latest solutions in embedded technology

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Embedded Systems Conference (ESC) Minneapolis 2018 announced its full educational conference lineup featuring technical tutorial sessions and panel discussions covering today’s most critical topics from the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to security and interfacing. Four conference tracks drill down into embedded hardware, embedded software, IoT & connected devices, and advanced technologies. The two-day conference, comprised of the industry’s most esteemed experts, will offer attendees more than 30 hours of unprecedented education surrounding the latest strategies and techniques for turning concepts into competitive products.

ESC Minneapolis takes place October 31 – November 1, 2018, at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN. It will run alongside five co-located events taking place on the same show floor, including Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis, Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis, Minn Pack, and PLASTEC Minneapolis. To register as press, please visit: minneapolis.am.ubm.com/2018/registrations/Media.

ESC Minneapolis will be keynoted by Michael McAlpine, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Minnesota, and Phil Magney, Founder and Principal Advisor of VSI Labs. McAlpine will explore the benefits of 3D printing for medical materials and devices including regenerative bioelectronics, smart prosthetics, biomedical devices, and human-machine interfaces. Magney will examine all the components and technologies necessary to build safe automated vehicles for future deployment.

To supplement the keynote presentation, VSI Labs will host demo rides in a 2017 Tesla Model S on October 30, 2018 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. A Level 2 (L2) automated 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Research vehicle—enhanced by VSI Labs and not commercially available—will also be on the show floor and Magney will further discuss the two approaches to autonomy, as the Tesla and the Ford use different methods to achieve automation.

“To support the rapidly evolving embedded technology space, ESC Minneapolis offers a robust lineup of industry experts and targeted conference tracks that are intended to spark creativity and encourage innovation,” said Suzanne Deffree, Brand Director, Intelligent Systems and Design, UBM. “We have assembled world-class experts within the industry, creating a highly educational environment for attendees to learn and collaborate with their peers.”

Highlights from the ESC Minneapolis conference schedule include:

How to Create an Embedded Vision System

Presented by: Adam Taylor, Director, Adiuvo Engineering Training ltd.

October 31, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

  • This session will focus on how these sensors can be integrated with field-programmable gate array (FPGA) and System on Chip (SoC) and the creation of an image processing pipeline. Attendees will gain an understanding of the challenges of creating embedded vision and how they can be created efficiently and flexibly when using a FPGA or SoC.

Mr. X: A Journey in Embedded Systems Design for Space Science

Presented by: Eli Hughes, VP of Research & Development, TZero Labs

October 31, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

  • In the session, attendees will see the process of developing an embedded imaging processing concept that will target a space application using a FPGA. Both a processing architecture for high speed X-ray event detection and the hardware design needed to test and verify the algorithm will be shown.

Talk to Your IoT Application: Android App Programming Demystified

Presented by: Charles Lord, President, Blue Ridge Advanced Design

November 1, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

  • This class will cover the setup of the programming environment, writing a simple “hello world” app, then writing an app that can talk to our IoT devices. Attendees will learn how to set up and use the android development environment, SDK, and emulators to develop a useful app that can be modified for use in their own current or future projects.

The Functional Safety in Autonomous Vehicles Is Not an Afterthought

Presented by: Daniel Aceituna, Requirements/Functional Safety/Test Engineer, DISTek Integration

November 1, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

  • Attendees will receive a straightforward interpretation of IEC 61508 and ISO 26262, along with practical advice on how to incorporate them into the autonomous vehicle design process. This session will also show a systematic way to derive safety functions by identifying the difference between what and how.

To learn more about the conference tutorials and sessions please visit: minneapolis.ubm/ESCschedule.

Connect with ESC Minneapolis: #ESCconf

About Advanced Manufacturing Expos & Conferences:

UBM's Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is the leading B-to-B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3 trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the advanced manufacturing market and leverage our proprietary 1.3 million name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Advanced Manufacturing portfolio is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.ubm.com and www.informa.com.

Media Contacts:

Lauren Lloyd, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com, (310) 266-4792

Rich Trunzo, advmanufacturingpr@ubm.com, (424) 316-7169

