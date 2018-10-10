10/10/2018 07:30:00

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Fellow Finance to Nasdaq First North Finland

October 10, 2018 – Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announce that trading in Fellow Finance Plc shares (short name: FELLOW) commence today on Nasdaq First North Finland. The company belongs to the Financials sector. Fellow Finance is the 61st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2018, and it represents the 9th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2018.

Established in 2013 and launching operations in 2014, Fellow Finance is an internationally active and growth-oriented FinTech group that provides crowdfunding services. The group consists of parent company Fellow Finance Plc and its wholly owned subsidiaries Lainaamo Oy, P2P Sverige AB and Fellow Finance Sp. z.o.o. The company specialises in offering, to private individuals and businesses and on its crowdfunding platform, financing and investing solutions that are an alternative to traditional bank financing. The service most central to the company’s business is the leading** Nordic loan-based crowdfunding and peer-to-peer lending platform maintained by the company. For more information: www.fellowfinance.com

We are very satisfied with the great interest shown by investors towards Fellow Finance’s initial public offering. I would like to thank all of our investor clients, our personnel, as well as new institutional investors and retail investors that participated in the offering. The listing gives us further support in speeding up our international growth strategy”, says Jouni Hintikka, CEO of Fellow Finance Plc.

 “We would like to extend a warm welcome to Fellow Finance which is an interesting addition to our First North market as a financial technology company. We congratulate Fellow Finance on the completion of its IPO and look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders”, said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.

Fellow Finance Plc has appointed Evli Bank Plc as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm

** Measured by amount of financing facilitated at 4 September 2018. Source: Altfi Data (data accessed on 4 September 2018)

 

About Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

 

FOR MEDIA RELATIONS:

Maarit Bystedt

tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274

maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com

 

