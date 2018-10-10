10/10/2018 16:00:00

NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) announced today that it plans to issue its 2018 third quarter financial results before the opening of the market on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time on October 17, 2018 to discuss its financial results as well as business developments affecting the Company.

The conference call may be accessed in the United States by dialing 844-787-0799 and using the confirmation code 2189578. Internationally, the conference call may be accessed by dialing 661-378-9630 and using the same confirmation code. The earnings press release and accompanying condensed financial statements will be accessible from the Company's website at www.NeuroMetrix.com under the "Investor Relations" tab.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call by dialing 855-859-2056, domestically and 404-537-3406, internationally. The confirmation code to access the replay is 2189578. The replay will be available for one week after the conference call.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The company's lead product is Quell®, an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. The company also markets DPNCheck®, a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy, which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit NeuroMetrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

neurometrix_rgb.jpg

Post comment

