10/10/2018 17:00:00

OSE Immunotherapeutics and Oncology Physician Network GERCOR Announce Submission of Investigational New Drug Application to Evaluate Tedopi® in Combination with Nivolumab in Pancreatic Cancer

  • The Phase 2 clinical trial of Tedopi® in pancreatic cancer will be sponsored by the oncology group GERCOR

  • The study will explore Tedopi®’s potential in an additional oncology indication

NANTES, France, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE) today announced the submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of Tedopi® in advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial will compare Tedopi®, 10 neoepitopes associated to activate cytotoxic T-lymphocytes, in combination with nivolumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor releaving the brakes that prevent optimal T lymphocyte activation versus maintenance standard of care treatment with Folfiri.

The IND application has been submitted in France to the ANSM (the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety) and to the central Ethics Committee by the oncology cooperative group GERCOR, who is sponsoring the clinical trial as part of PRODIGE intergroup. The Company expects activation of the trial and opening of clinical centers in early 2019.

The Phase 2 clinical trial, named TEDOPaM, aims to evaluate Tedopi® as a maintenance therapy, alone or in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, and evaluated versus Folfiri, a combination chemotherapy with folinic acid, fluorouracil and irinotecan and the standard of care. The study will be completed in HLA-A2 positive patients with stable disease who have received four months of first line standard-of-care chemotherapy Folforinox, a combination chemotherapy with folinic acid, fluorouracil, irinotecan and oxaliplatin.

"This new step marks the expansion of the development of Tedopi, already under evaluation in a Phase 3 study in advanced lung cancer, to an additional oncology indication, a particularly aggressive cancer for which new therapeutic options are strongly needed. With this new clinical development program evaluating Tedopi in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab, a checkpoint inhibitor, in advanced pancreatic cancer, we are broadening our exploration of new pathways in immuno-oncology," commented Alexis Peyroles, chief executive officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics.

"The study's rationale is based on the interest of a combination of immunotherapies that stimulate cytotoxic T-cells with Tedopi, whose antigens are overexpressed in pancreatic tumor, and a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, whose preclinical data available to date in this cancer plead in favor of a combination with a neoepitope-type immunotherapy, likely to potentiate its activity. Our network of clinicians is now mobilizing to start this Phase 2 trial," concluded Professor Christophe Louvet, president of GERCOR.

Tedopi is a combination of 10 neoepitopes selected and optimized from five tumor associated antigens able to generate a specific response against cytotoxic T-cells expressing at least one of these tumor associated antigens and an associated helper T-cell response.

ABOUT GERCOR

GERCOR is an association of physicians whose purpose is to improve the care of patients affected by cancer by developing clinical research in the scope of an independent, multidisciplinary and multi-focused group. GERCOR concentrates its efforts on only one mission: clinical research. Thanks to its network, GERCOR offers patients easy access to its up-to-date treatments. To achieve this goal, GERCOR stimulates the inclusion into its network of the greatest number of physicians involved in the treatments it is conducting, offers vital logistical assistance to research physicians whose job is to direct and monitor the application of the treatments to patients.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmmune diseases. The company has a diversified first-in-class clinical portfolio consisting of several scientific and technological platforms including neoepitopes and agonist or antagonist monoclonal antibodies, all ideally positioned to fight cancer and autoimmune diseases. Our most advanced asset, Tedopi®, is a proprietary combination of 10 neo-epitopes aimed at stimulating T-lymphocytes and is currently in Phase 3 development in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after checkpoint inhibitor failure (anti PD-1 and anti PD-L1). In April 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE signed a global license and collaboration agreement to develop checkpoint inhibitor OSE-172 (anti-SIRPa monoclonal antibody) in multiple cancer indications. In July 2016, Janssen Biotech exercised a licensing option to continue clinical development of FR104 (an anti-CD28 mAb) in auto-immune diseases after positive Phase 1 results. In 2016, Servier Laboratories signed a two-step license option to develop OSE-127 (monoclonal antibody targeting the CD127 receptor, the alpha chain of the interleukin-7 receptor) to develop the product up to the completion of a Phase 2 clinical trial planned in autoimmune bowel disease and Sjogren’s syndrome.

Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln

https://twitter.com/OSEIMMUNO

https://www.linkedin.com/company/10929673

Contacts

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Sylvie Détry

Sylvie.detry@ose-immuno.com

+33 143 297 857

French Media: FP2COM

Florence Portejoie

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

+33 607 768 283

U.S. Media: LifeSci Public Relations

Darren Opland, Ph.D.

Darren@lifescipublicrelations.com

+1 646 627-8387

 

U.S. and European Investors

Chris Maggos

chris@lifesciadvisors.com 

+41 79 367 6254

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.

These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import.

Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on 26 April 2018, including the annual financial report for the fiscal year 2017, available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics’ website.

Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

 

OSE.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
41
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
12:06
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
14
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
04 Oct
VELO
Bioporto har ansøgt om godkendelse fra FDA mange gange, og den er blevet afvist hver gang. Mon det l..
13
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Certain Officers – MGTI
2
SIMEX launches FLOGmall (MLC) token trading
3
OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) data show early initiation of treatment reduces disability progression over five years in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis
4
GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments
5
FedNat Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:13
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
18:10
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Encourages Investors Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP), f/k/a/ BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc., To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class
18:07
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Hasbro, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
18:01
CannabisNewsWire Announces Publication on Youngevity International, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: YGYI) Roots in the CBD Market
18:00
New York Law School Expands Its Public Interest Profile
18:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 29, 2018
18:00
Integrated Solution, Patents, Awards, and Industry Distinctions Punctuate SecureAuth’s Industry Leadership and Innovation
17:59
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Encourages Investors Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit
17:57
North Dakota Public Service Commission Dismisses Complaint Against Meridian Energy Group, Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 October 2018 18:30:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-10 19:30:34 - 2018-10-10 18:30:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY