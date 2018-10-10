Patriot One Technologies Comments on Recent Trading Activity

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), is issuing this press release at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in regard to recent market activity.

Management is not aware of any material change in the Company’s business or affairs that would account for the recent share price movement or trading volume of the Company’s common shares. The Company has no material information to report at this time.

The Company is presently pursuing a number of acquisition transactions, which transactions are at various stages of development. Any such transaction will be fully disclosed if and at such time as it becomes material information regarding the Company.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL): Patriot One has developed the PATSCAN™ next generation software and sensor solution for the covert detection of weapons threats. Designed as an innovative and effective platform to combat active shooter threats before they occur, the system features the award-winning PATSCAN™ CMR cognitive microwave radar system. Built for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the Patriot One software solution and related hardware systems can be installed at key access points to covertly identify weapons and to alert security for the intervention of active threat events before they commence. Owner/operators of private and public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company’s motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com . Patriot One Technologies are proud winners of the 2017 Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection category of the Security Industry Association ’ s New Product Showcase at IS C West .

