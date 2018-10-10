10/10/2018 19:28:14

Patriot One Technologies Comments on Recent Trading Activity

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX.V: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), is issuing this press release at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) in regard to recent market activity.

Management is not aware of any material change in the Company’s business or affairs that would account for the recent share price movement or trading volume of the Company’s common shares. The Company has no material information to report at this time.

The Company is presently pursuing a number of acquisition transactions, which transactions are at various stages of development. Any such transaction will be fully disclosed if and at such time as it becomes material information regarding the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Martin Cronin, President and CEO

Patriot One Technologies Inc.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V:PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRA: 0PL):

Patriot One has developed the PATSCAN™ next generation software and sensor solution for the covert detection of weapons threats. Designed as an innovative and effective platform to combat active shooter threats before they occur, the system features the award-winning PATSCAN™ CMR cognitive microwave radar system. Built for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the Patriot One software solution and related hardware systems can be installed at key access points to covertly identify weapons and to alert security for the intervention of active threat events before they commence. Owner/operators of private and public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company’s motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com. Patriot One Technologies are proud winners of the 2017 Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection category of the Security Industry Associations New Product Showcase at ISCWest.

For further information, please contact:

Patriot One Inquiries

info@patriot1tech.com

 

www.patriot1tech.com  

Investor Relations

John Martin

+1 (888) 728-1332

johnm@patriot1tech.com  

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to potential acquisition transactions proposed by the Company, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

