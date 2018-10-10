10/10/2018 22:15:25

Piedmont Executes Full Building Lease for Enclave Place in Houston

 

  

 ATLANTA and HOUSTON- October 10, 2018 - Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM)  announced today that a major oilfield services provider has signed an approximately 17-year lease for the entirety of Enclave Place, Piedmont's newly constructed, approximately 300,000 square foot, Class-A, office building located in the Energy Corridor of Houston, TX.  David Bale and Louie Crapitto of JLL represented the tenant in the transaction, and Damon Thames and Connor Saxe of Colvill Office Properties, as well as Damian Miller, Piedmont's Sr. Vice President - Southwest Region, represented Piedmont.  Commenting on the transaction, Joe Pangburn, Piedmont's Executive Vice President - Southwest Region, said "We are thrilled that Enclave Place has been chosen as the site for a new US headquarters facility and we look forward to welcoming the building's inaugural tenant when the lease commences next July."

                                  

Enclave Place is an 11-story, Class-A office building located at 1414 Enclave Parkway in Houston, TX, adjacent to Piedmont's other Houston property, 1430 Enclave Parkway. The building is certified LEED® Silver for core and shell and was designed by Gensler. Tellepsen acted as General Contractor.   

                 

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust:                                                                                                      

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in eight major cities in the eastern half of the U.S. The almost $5 billion portfolio is comprised of approximately 17 million square feet of office space. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

  

Contact: Stephanie Scurlock            

Company: Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Phone: 1 770 418 8800

Email: investor.relations@Piedmontreit.com 

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
41
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
15
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
04 Oct
VELO
Bioporto har ansøgt om godkendelse fra FDA mange gange, og den er blevet afvist hver gang. Mon det l..
13
10 Oct
DANSKE
Det er mere eller mindre umuligt at stoppe kriminalitet. Også hvidvaskning.   Det banker, revisorer,..
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SIMEX launches FLOGmall (MLC) token trading
2
OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) data show early initiation of treatment reduces disability progression over five years in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis
3
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
4
Karl Strauss Brings Back Collabapalooza for San Diego Beer Week
5
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces an Investment of $100.0 Million in a Scorpio Tankers Inc. Capital Raise

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

23:00
Warrior Trading Donates $25,000 To Dublin School
23:00
TearLab Update on 510(k) for U.S. FDA Clearance of Discovery™ MMP-9 Test
22:48
Rafale contract for India: clarifications by Dassault Aviation
22:47
Rafale contract for India: clarifications by Dassault Aviation
22:45
AMD to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
22:40
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Delivery of MV STAR BRIGHT
22:30
Micron Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant to Advance Curiosity in Artificial Intelligence
22:30
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 6.7% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend Rate
22:30
Micron Advances Industry Dialogue and Investment in Artificial Intelligence at Micron Insight Event

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 October 2018 23:24:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-11 00:24:04 - 2018-10-10 23:24:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY