10/10/2018 15:51:42

Premera announces behavioral health investment in RurAL CAP

Anchorage, Alaska, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska, a leading health plan in the state, today announced a $450,000 grant to Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc. (RurAL CAP) to fund behavioral health services for pre-K children and their families in Alaska’s low-income rural communities.

This grant expands case management, supportive services and housing for children, delivering services using a trauma-informed care approach that focuses on how emotional forces impact behavior.

The Premera Social Impact grant also will support RurAL CAP’s Supportive Housing Division, expanding its transitional supportive housing facility, and creating more counseling spaces to provide increased behavioral health support for residents. These facilities increase access to affordable housing for low-income individuals and families and help homeless individuals move to economic independence.

“We are committed to improving overall health and well-being in our communities, and that means helping organizations better address the behavioral health needs of kids and their families,” said Jim Grazko, President and General Manager of Premera’s Alaska office. “We are excited to partner with RurAL CAP in our shared mission to provide services that address behavioral health issues and adverse childhood experiences in rural Alaska.”

RurAL CAP promotes self-sufficiency in Alaska’s rural community by providing advocacy, education, affordable housing and direct services that respect Alaska’s unique values and cultures, addressing the experiences of homelessness, addiction and mental illness.

“The children in Alaska’s rural communities need access to these behavioral health services, and we are committed to providing them,” said Barry Andres, clinical director for Behavioral Health Services at RurAL CAP. “Making these facilities and programs available to these communities empowers Alaskans toward whole health.”

The RurAL CAP grant is part of a five-year, $8 million investment to support efforts across Alaska to address behavioral health issues with a specific focus on homelessness. The funding was made possible due to recent changes in the U.S. corporate tax system that resulted in one-time-only tax refunds to some companies.

To learn more about Premera Social Impact, read the company’s community giving report.

About Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska

Premera Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alaska, which has operated in Alaska since 1952, is a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Premera and its family of companies provide comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to approximately 2 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies.

About Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc. (RurAL CAP)

RurAL CAP, founded in 1965, is a private, statewide, nonprofit organization working to improve the quality of life for low-income Alaskans. Governed by a 24-member Board of Directors representing every region of the state, RurAL CAP is one of the largest and most diversified nonprofit organizations in Alaska. In fiscal year 2015, RurAL CAP employed 727 Alaskans in 60 communities statewide and operated on $43 million in conjunction with its for-profit subsidiary, Rural Energy Enterprises.

Attachment

Paul Hollie

Premera Blue Cross

425.599.0985

paul.hollie@premera.com

Elizabeth Milliken

Rural Alaska Community Action Program, Inc.

907.782.7678

eamilliken@ruralcap.com

Children in RurAL CAP's Head Start program in Toksook Bay playing with a parachute. Credit: RurAL CAP

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
41
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
12:06
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
13
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
04 Oct
VELO
Bioporto har ansøgt om godkendelse fra FDA mange gange, og den er blevet afvist hver gang. Mon det l..
13
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Certain Officers – MGTI
2
SIMEX launches FLOGmall (MLC) token trading
3
OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) data show early initiation of treatment reduces disability progression over five years in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis
4
GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments
5
FedNat Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:11
Net Asset Value(s)
16:09
PHI Group Closes Acquisition of Vinafilms JSC
16:07
Analysts' consensus sees potential growth of 40.9% as AEDAS Homes marks its first anniversary as a listed company
16:06
Analysts' consensus sees potential growth of 40.9% as AEDAS Homes marks its first anniversary as a listed company
16:05
Celebrate The Grand Opening Of Lantana In Fairfield on Saturday, Oct. 13th
16:04
FLEX LNG Ltd: Announcement of Contemplated Acquisition of Five 5th Generation LNG Newbuildings and Contemplated USD 300 Million Private Placement
16:00
NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
16:00
Innergy Systems Powers Up with Verific’s Parser Platform
16:00
PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 October 2018 16:28:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-10 17:28:33 - 2018-10-10 16:28:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY