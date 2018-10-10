PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus

Irvine, California, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrescribeWellness and Chapman University’s School of Pharmacy (CUSP) announced their joint venture to open the PrescribeWellness Center at Chapman’s Rinker Health Science Campus in Irvine, CA. Among the services the center offers are:

Vaccinations and Flu Shots

Travel Health Consulting

Family Planning Consulting

Smoking Cessation Support

Wellness Concierge

The goal of the PrescribeWellness Center at the Chapman Rinker campus is to deliver advanced pharmacy services to nearby businesses and their employees to help people develop and maintain their wellness. Also, the center will operate as a learning laboratory and “pharmacy of the future” to better provide patient-centric care.

“The PrescribeWellness Center at CUSP is not only a tremendous service to the community, but it shows the strength of Chapman’s growth trajectory in health and pharmaceutical sciences,” said Ron Jordan, R.Ph. FAPhA, founding dean of Chapman’s School of Pharmacy. “Chapman’s School of Pharmacy is committed to creating practice-ready graduates who are well-equipped to serve as vital members in team-based patient care.”

“With patient-centric care playing such an integral role in the pharmacy profession, this unique venture is set to provide an exceptional opportunity for pharmacy students, priming our future healthcare leaders. In addition, the Center’s progressive vision sets the stage for becoming a community healthcare destination,” said Poonam Gandhi, associate director of pharmacy operations for PrescribeWellness and pharmacist-in-charge of the PrescribeWellness Center.

The PrescribeWellness Center at CUSP will open its doors early this month with an official Grand Opening event open to the public on Monday, October 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can learn more about the services offered, plus have access to a free flu shot (limited availability) and other health screenings. The festivities will continue into the evening with appetizers, beverages, raffle prizes and more.

MEDIA ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND.

The state-of-the-art facility is located on Chapman University’s Rinker Health Science campus in Irvine at 9501 Jeronimo Rd, Irvine, California, and includes consultation areas, a private consultation room and dynamic visual displays for educational events. The Center is by appointment only, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinical team is also available to perform clinical services for employees onsite at their offices.

For more information, call 800-329-1477 or email bewell@prescribewellness.com.

Attachment

Lauren Cole

PrescribeWellness

(800) 960-8147 Ext. 803

lcole@prescribewellness.com

Sheri Ledbetter

Chapman University

(714) 289-3143

sledbett@chapman.edu