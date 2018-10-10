10/10/2018 16:00:00

PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus

Irvine, California, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrescribeWellness and Chapman University’s School of Pharmacy (CUSP) announced their joint venture to open the PrescribeWellness Center at Chapman’s Rinker Health Science Campus in Irvine, CA. Among the services the center offers are:

  • Vaccinations and Flu Shots

  • Travel Health Consulting

  • Family Planning Consulting

  • Smoking Cessation Support

  • Wellness Concierge 

The goal of the PrescribeWellness Center at the Chapman Rinker campus is to deliver advanced pharmacy services to nearby businesses and their employees to help people develop and maintain their wellness. Also, the center will operate as a learning laboratory and “pharmacy of the future” to better provide patient-centric care.

“The PrescribeWellness Center at CUSP is not only a tremendous service to the community, but it shows the strength of Chapman’s growth trajectory in health and pharmaceutical sciences,” said Ron Jordan, R.Ph. FAPhA, founding dean of Chapman’s School of Pharmacy. “Chapman’s School of Pharmacy is committed to creating practice-ready graduates who are well-equipped to serve as vital members in team-based patient care.”

“With patient-centric care playing such an integral role in the pharmacy profession, this unique venture is set to provide an exceptional opportunity for pharmacy students, priming our future healthcare leaders. In addition, the Center’s progressive vision sets the stage for becoming a community healthcare destination,” said Poonam Gandhi, associate director of pharmacy operations for PrescribeWellness and pharmacist-in-charge of the PrescribeWellness Center.

The PrescribeWellness Center at CUSP will open its doors early this month with an official Grand Opening event open to the public on Monday, October 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can learn more about the services offered, plus have access to a free flu shot (limited availability) and other health screenings. The festivities will continue into the evening with appetizers, beverages, raffle prizes and more.

MEDIA ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND.

The state-of-the-art facility is located on Chapman University’s Rinker Health Science campus in Irvine at 9501 Jeronimo Rd, Irvine, California, and includes consultation areas, a private consultation room and dynamic visual displays for educational events. The Center is by appointment only, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinical team is also available to perform clinical services for employees onsite at their offices.

For more information, call 800-329-1477 or email bewell@prescribewellness.com.

Attachment

Lauren Cole

PrescribeWellness

(800) 960-8147 Ext. 803

lcole@prescribewellness.com

Sheri Ledbetter

Chapman University

(714) 289-3143

sledbett@chapman.edu

PrescribeWellness Center at Chapman University School of Pharmacy logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
41
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
12:06
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
13
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
04 Oct
VELO
Bioporto har ansøgt om godkendelse fra FDA mange gange, og den er blevet afvist hver gang. Mon det l..
13
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Certain Officers – MGTI
2
SIMEX launches FLOGmall (MLC) token trading
3
OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) data show early initiation of treatment reduces disability progression over five years in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis
4
GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments
5
FedNat Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:11
Net Asset Value(s)
16:09
PHI Group Closes Acquisition of Vinafilms JSC
16:07
Analysts' consensus sees potential growth of 40.9% as AEDAS Homes marks its first anniversary as a listed company
16:06
Analysts' consensus sees potential growth of 40.9% as AEDAS Homes marks its first anniversary as a listed company
16:05
Celebrate The Grand Opening Of Lantana In Fairfield on Saturday, Oct. 13th
16:04
FLEX LNG Ltd: Announcement of Contemplated Acquisition of Five 5th Generation LNG Newbuildings and Contemplated USD 300 Million Private Placement
16:00
NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
16:00
Innergy Systems Powers Up with Verific’s Parser Platform
16:00
PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 October 2018 16:27:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-10 17:27:59 - 2018-10-10 16:27:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY