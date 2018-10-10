Pulse Secure Recognized Among Top Four Major NAC Leaders in the SMB to Large Enterprise Segment

Frost and Sullivan market report distinguishes Pulse Secure Network Access Control (NAC) solution offering unified visibility, consistent endpoint compliance policy, and access control for data center and hybrid IT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Secure , the leading provider of Secure Access solutions, today announced that analyst firm Frost & Sullivan recognized Pulse Secure among the top four major NAC leaders in the SMB to Large Enterprise segment by market share and among the top three NAC vendors showing the most significant market share gains.

The recent Frost & Sullivan “2018 Network Access Control (NAC) Market, Global, Forecast to 2022” report states that network visibility is critical. Every device on a network is a potential attack or reconnaissance point that must be discovered and secured, and the increasing level of malware and cyberattacks are driving NAC investments. NAC vendors have been able to add value to licenses by offering added endpoint posture assessment and remediation services, and integration modules. NAC vendors are delivering improved features and functions for visibility, mobility, BYOD, IoT and automated threat response. The result is sustained growth for the NAC market where revenues are expected to grow from 2017 – 2022 at a 16.9 percent CAGR, reaching $2.1B in 2022.

The published report provides an overview of the market including NAC capabilities, technology, drivers, adoption trends and competitive insights. For additional insight and to learn more about Pulse Secure’s NAC offering, download a custom version of the “Frost and Sullivan 2018 Network Access Control (NAC) Market, Global, Forecast to 2022” report.

Pulse Secure offers a portfolio of software-driven Secure Access solutions that satisfy usability, contextual intelligence and policy orchestration to support data center and hybrid IT environments. Sold separately or as part of a Secure Access Suite, Pulse Policy Secure delivers a full-featured NAC solution that is easy to deploy, manage and scale. Highlights of Pulse Secure’s NAC solution within the report include:

Markets. BYOD, IoT, interoperability and enforcement drive sales in all geographic regions, with financial services, government, healthcare and manufacturing/high tech among Pulse Secure’s key markets.

Product. Pulse Secure NAC provides 360-degree visibility with enforcement to see, monitor and control managed, unknown and IoT devices connecting locally or remotely to the network.

Value. Customers can start with Pulse Profiler to discover, assess and inventory network devices. With full network visibility, customers can then use Pulse Policy Secure NAC to invoke access, enforcement and threat response policies, orchestrated via API, Syslog, SNMP and IF-MAP protocols.

Value. Pulse Secure’s highly scalable architecture is ideal for large enterprises and MSSPs. Each high-performance appliance can control up to 50,000 users. The solution also includes an embedded, enterprise-class RADIUS server.

The report also cross-references solution attributes compared to other NAC market leaders such as Cisco, ForeScout and HP/Aruba. According to the report findings, “Unlike pure-play NAC offerings, Pulse Secure’s solution can include both VPN and NAC which enables unified visibility, consistent endpoint compliance policy and access control for data center and Hybrid IT. Customers gain a stronger security posture, expedited deployment and lower TCO by leveraging a common client, policy and management framework. Unlike infrastructure NAC, Pulse Secure works with popular switches, wireless, NGFW, EMM, SIEMs and endpoint security for automated threat response. This proven, interoperable architecture simplifies deployment, administration and orchestration.”

“Pulse Secure is experiencing a resurgence in NAC adoption driven by sales of Pulse Policy Secure, our enterprise NAC solution, Pulse Profiler which offers endpoint and IOT device discovery, classification and monitoring, and as part of our Secure Access Suite that integrates NAC with our VPN, mobile and cloud security solutions,” said Prakash Mana, vice president of product management at Pulse Secure. “We are pleased to receive these NAC market distinctions as an enterprise market segment leader and among the top vendors showing significant market share gains.”

“Network visibility and the increasing level of malware and cyberattacks are driving NAC investments as end user and IOT devices are ultimately the place where intrusions to networks matter, and the last chance to defend or detect a network breach,” said Tony Massimini, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “Pulse Secure provides a complete NAC platform, and when combined with their VPN solution provides enterprises a centralized view of remote, cloud and network user and device activity and compliance, as well as threat response.”

TWEET THIS : Pulse Secure distinguished among the top 3 best-selling NAC solutions in the SMB and enterprise market segment by industry research firm #PulseSecure #SecureAccess #ZeroTrust #NAC #security #cloudaccess

Follow @PulseSecure on Twitter or visit on LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure, LLC offers easy, comprehensive Secure Access solutions that provide visibility and seamless, protected connectivity between users, devices, things and services. The company delivers suites that uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT. More than 20,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net.

Try our industry-proven Secure Access solutions by visiting https://www.pulsesecure.net/trynow/ .

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Learn more at https://ww2.frost.com/ .

Media Contact:

Montner Tech PR

Deb Montner dmontner@montner.com

203-226-9290