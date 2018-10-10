10/10/2018 10:00:00

Quality homework shapes students’ learning beliefs and behaviors

Cambridge, Mass., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are U.S. students assigned too much homework, or not enough? On average, high school students report spending less than an hour a day on homework, and only 42 percent say they do so five days per week. In a new article for Education Next, Janine Bempechat of Boston University argues that, rather than being a burden, developmentally appropriate homework plays a critical role in the formation of positive learning beliefs and behaviors. Furthermore, for the 21 percent of students who live in poverty—nearly 11 million ages 5–17—high-quality homework can help narrow the achievement gap.

Though most research on the homework-achievement connection is corre­lational, researchers find that in middle and high school, homework completion is strongly and positively associated with high academic achievement (findings at the elementary-school level are mixed). Beyond academic achievement, however, homework can prepare children to confront increasingly complex tasks, develop resilience in the face of difficulty, and learn to embrace challenges.

Bempechat reports that homework is most advantageous when:

  • It is assigned in proportion to grade level. Harris M. Cooper of Duke University, the leading researcher on homework, proposes that daily homework be limited to 10 minutes per grade level with a maximum of two and a half hours for high-schoolers.

  • Parents offer guidance, not control. Parents who allow their children room to learn and struggle on their own, stepping in with informational feedback and hints, do their children a much better service than those who seek to control the learning process. Children are also more likely to do better in school when their parents are focused on mastery rather than how well their child is doing relative to peers.

  • Families provide structure, even in absence of academic support. Even when parents are unable to provide direct homework support—due to language barriers, work schedules, or other stressors—parents can provide their children with the structure necessary for completing homework by assigning other family members or friends as mentors, designating a time or place for homework, or identifying role models for their children to emulate.

  • Assignments are high-quality. High-quality homework fosters students’ perceptions of their own competence by focusing them on tasks they can accomplish without help, differentiating tasks so as to allow even struggling students to experience success, and carefully modeling methods for approaching lengthy or complex tasks.

According to the 2012 Program for International Student Assessment, the difference in time spent on homework between advantaged and disadvantaged students in the U.S. exceeds three hours weekly. “Reducing or eliminating homework, though it may be desirable in some advantaged communities,” says Bempechat, “would deprive poorer children of a crucial and empowering learning experience. It would also eradicate a fertile opportunity to help close the achievement gap.”

For more details, read “The Case for (Quality) Homework: Why it improves learning, and how parents can help” available now on educationnext.org.

About the Author: Janine Bempechat is a clinical professor of human development at the Boston University Wheelock College of Education and Human Development.

About Education Next:

Education Next is a scholarly journal committed to careful examination of evidence relating to school reform, published by the Education Next Institute and the Harvard Program on Education Policy and Governance at the Harvard Kennedy School. For more information, please visit educationnext.org.

###

Attachment

Jackie Kerstetter

Education Next

8144402299

jackie.kerstetter@educationnext.org

Most Students Spend Less Than One Hour on Homework Daily.

The total amount of time American students spend on homework is relatively modest, with only about a third of 17-year-olds reporting in 2012 that they spent more than one hour on homework the day before they were surveyed.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
41
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
25
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12
06 Oct
DANSKE
Det værste er dog, at du også er inde over!
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
German AI Trading Systems Company RISE Announces Security Token Offering at Blockchain Shift Conference
2
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Certain Officers – MGTI
3
SIMEX launches FLOGmall (MLC) token trading
4
GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments
5
Senior Business Leaders and Executive Talent Advisors to Convene in London for AESC’s Disruptive Innovation 2018

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:07
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by Swedbank AB on STO Structured Products
10:06
Entra ASA : Financial calendar
10:00
KONE wins order for new "super hospital" in northern Denmark
10:00
Atos launches new network encryption solution to protect sensitive communications
10:00
Quality homework shapes students’ learning beliefs and behaviors
10:00
Supurva Healthcare Group, Inc. Officially Changes Name to Web To Door, Inc.
10:00
The Dixie Group Announces Final Phase of Unification of Atlas | Masland Contract
10:00
Convexity Scientific Announces New Partnership
09:42
IT – INET Nordic – Regulatory suspensions related to double volume cap mechanism as of October 11, 2018 (55/18)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 October 2018 10:31:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-10 11:31:31 - 2018-10-10 10:31:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY