SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of MBT Financial Corporation to First Merchants Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

MBT Financial Corporation (“MBT Financial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGS: MBTF) stock prior to October 10, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of MBT Financial to First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQGS: FRME). Under the terms of the transaction, MBT Financial shareholders will receive 0.275 shares of First Merchants common stock for each share of MBT Financial stock they own; based on the closing price of First Merchants’ common stock on October 9, 2018, this represents approximately $12.57 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/mbt-financial-corporation

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The MBT Financial merger investigation concerns whether the Board of MBT Financial breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether First Merchants is underpaying for MBT Financial shares, thus unlawfully harming MBT Financial shareholders.

