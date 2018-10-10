SpareBank 1 SMN : Joint presentation of 3rd Quarter 2018 accounts

SpareBank 1 SMN, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and SpareBank 1 Østlandet are presenting 3rd quarter 2018 financial results.

Time: Friday 26 October at 08:15 am

Place: SpareBank 1 Markets' premises in Olav Vs gate 5, Oslo

The presentations will be held by:

SpareBank 1 SMN

Group CEO Finn Haugan and CFO Kjell Fordal

SpareBank 1 Østlandet

CEO Richard Heiberg and CFO Geir-Egil Bolstad

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

Group CEO Jan- Frode Janson and CFO Rolf Eigil Bygdnes

A light breakfast will be served.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

