10/10/2018 11:55:09

SpareBank 1 SMN : Joint presentation of 3rd Quarter 2018 accounts

SpareBank 1 SMN, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and SpareBank 1 Østlandet are presenting 3rd quarter 2018 financial results.

Time: Friday 26 October at 08:15 am

Place: SpareBank 1 Markets' premises in Olav Vs gate 5, Oslo

The presentations will be held by:

SpareBank 1 SMN

Group CEO Finn Haugan and CFO Kjell Fordal

SpareBank 1 Østlandet

CEO Richard Heiberg and CFO Geir-Egil Bolstad

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

Group CEO Jan- Frode Janson and CFO Rolf Eigil Bygdnes

A light breakfast will be served.

 

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via Globenewswire

