10/10/2018 22:40:00

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Delivery of MV STAR BRIGHT

Related content
09 Oct - 
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces a Pioneering Green L..
04 Oct - 
Reminder – Senior Executives Presenting at Capital Link..
24 Sep - 
Top Industry Participants Presenting at Capital Link’s ..

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the "Company" or "Star Bulk") (Nasdaq: SBLK, Oslo: SBLK R), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes announced today that, pursuant to the previously announced transaction of August 28, 2018, it took delivery of the first of the three firm dry bulk vessels, the E.R BRIGHTON (the “Vessel“), renamed to STAR BRIGHT, from an entity affiliated with E.R. Capital Holding GmbH & Cie. KG (the “Sellers”).

The Vessel was acquired for a combination of cash and shares. Following this delivery, the Company has 92,355,927 common shares issued and outstanding.

About Star Bulk

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, Greece. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK” and on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker “SBLK R”. On a fully delivered basis, Star Bulk will have a fleet of 111 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 12.67 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax and 12 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,055 dwt and 209,537 dwt. The Company holds call options and has sold respective put options on 4 Capesize vessels, with exercise dates in early April 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, examination by the Company’s management of historical operating trends, data contained in its records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include general dry bulk shipping market conditions, including fluctuations in charterhire rates and vessel values; the strength of world economies; the stability of Europe and the Euro; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; changes in demand in the dry bulk shipping industry, including the market for our vessels; changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs; changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities; potential liability from pending or future litigation; general domestic and international political conditions; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events; the availability of financing and refinancing; our ability to meet requirements for additional capital and financing to complete our newbuilding program and grow our business; the impact of the level of our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; vessel breakdowns and instances of off‐hire; risks associated with vessel construction; potential exposure or loss from investment in derivative instruments; potential conflicts of interest involving our Chief Executive Officer, his family and other members of our senior management and our ability to complete acquisition transactions as planned. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward‐looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Contacts

Company:

Simos Spyrou, Christos Begleris

Co ‐ Chief Financial Officers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

c/o Star Bulk Management Inc.

40 Ag. Konstantinou Av.

Maroussi 15124

Athens, Greece

Email: info@starbulk.com 

www.starbulk.com 

Investor Relations / Financial Media:

Nicolas Bornozis

President

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, NY 10169

Tel. (212) 661‐7566

E‐mail: starbulk@capitallink.com 

www.capitallink.com

starbulklogo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:40 SBLK
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Delivery of MV STAR BRIGHT
09 Oct SBLK
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces a Pioneering Green Loan to Finance the Retrofitting of 50 Scrubbers
04 Oct SBLK
Reminder – Senior Executives Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC
24 Sep STNG
Top Industry Participants Presenting at Capital Link’s 10th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in NYC
18 Sep SBLK
Reminder: 30 Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link’s 11th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in London, UK
11 Sep SBLK
30 Shipping Companies to Present at Capital Link’s 11th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum Tuesday, September 25, 2018 in London, UK
09 Sep SBLK
Star Bulk Announces Agreements to Equip its Fleet with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems
29 Aug SBLK
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Agrees to Acquire up to Seven Dry Bulk Vessels From E.R. Capital Holding
20 Aug CRTO
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NEXEO SOLUTIONS, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Celestica, Star Bulk Carriers, Criteo S.A, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
07 Aug SBLK
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SIMEX launches FLOGmall (MLC) token trading
2
OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) data show early initiation of treatment reduces disability progression over five years in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis
3
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
4
Karl Strauss Brings Back Collabapalooza for San Diego Beer Week
5
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces an Investment of $100.0 Million in a Scorpio Tankers Inc. Capital Raise

Related stock quotes

Star Bulk Carriers Corp 13.87 -1.9% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

23:00
Warrior Trading Donates $25,000 To Dublin School
23:00
TearLab Update on 510(k) for U.S. FDA Clearance of Discovery™ MMP-9 Test
22:48
Rafale contract for India: clarifications by Dassault Aviation
22:47
Rafale contract for India: clarifications by Dassault Aviation
22:45
AMD to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
22:40
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Announces Delivery of MV STAR BRIGHT
22:30
Micron Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant to Advance Curiosity in Artificial Intelligence
22:30
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 6.7% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend Rate
22:30
Micron Advances Industry Dialogue and Investment in Artificial Intelligence at Micron Insight Event

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 October 2018 23:23:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-11 00:23:31 - 2018-10-10 23:23:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY