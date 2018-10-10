Tremor Video DSP Triples Premium Supply Partners to Deliver Increased Performance for Video Advertisers

Expansion Strengthens Commitment to Being the Leading Programmatic Video Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor Video DSP , the leading programmatic video platform, today announced that it has tripled its supply-side platform (SSP) integrations for premium desktop, in-app and over-the-top (OTT) channels since its acquisition by Taptica last year. This solidifies Tremor Video DSP’s commitment to choose highly relevant, data enriched SSP partners to maximize audience reach and allow advertisers to scale their campaigns across many screens and video environments.

“The inventory landscape has become overly cluttered and Tremor Video DSP is uniquely positioned to identify the most advanced video partners that allow for the greatest supply differentiation,” said Ofer Druker, Executive Chairman, Tremor Video DSP. “We’re actively partnering with video SSPs that adhere to the highest transparency standards and offer unique audience data sets, so that we can provide our advertisers with safe and highly effective video campaigns.”

Tremor Video DSP has access to Google Partner Inventory, which includes inventory from Google Ad Manager, Google AdMob and Google AdSense. Recent SSP partnerships include LKQD, Rubicon Project, SpotX, Twitter/MoPub and many more. These partners and additional inventory enhance its existing supply offerings, allowing Tremor Video DSP to reach over two billion additional unique viewers per week. This extended reach increases differentiation and provides optimal performance for the brand marketers and agencies partnering with Tremor Video DSP.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Tremor Video DSP, an innovator and trusted leader in programmatic video,” said Mark Balabanian, SVP Global DSP Sales & Accounts, Rubicon Project. “Our partnership makes it easy for advertisers to engage with millions of consumers of premium video content globally. Each impression is high quality, high-viewability, and curated to help them meet their goals.”

Additionally, in order to ensure a brand safe and fraud-free environment, Tremor Video DSP utilizes Grapeshot pre-bid brand safety verification across all supply as added value to their advertisers and ensures ads are delivered across ads.txt compliant inventory. This reinforces the company’s Three-Point Brand Protection Plan , which offers a comprehensive approach to protecting brands and provides advertisers with confidence in the delivery of their ads.

About Tremor Video DSP

Tremor Video DSP is the leading programmatic video platform, matching advertisers with audiences—wherever they may be. Delivering custom video experiences across all screens, we help advertisers tell captivating brand stories to create meaningful, personalized moments with prospective customers. Tremor Video DSP is a Taptica Company.

Media Contact

Brook Terran

805-570-3309