10/10/2018 14:01:46

Tremor Video DSP Triples Premium Supply Partners to Deliver Increased Performance for Video Advertisers

Expansion Strengthens Commitment to Being the Leading Programmatic Video Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor Video DSP, the leading programmatic video platform, today announced that it has tripled its supply-side platform (SSP) integrations for premium desktop, in-app and over-the-top (OTT) channels since its acquisition by Taptica last year. This solidifies Tremor Video DSP’s commitment to choose highly relevant, data enriched SSP partners to maximize audience reach and allow advertisers to scale their campaigns across many screens and video environments.

“The inventory landscape has become overly cluttered and Tremor Video DSP is uniquely positioned to identify the most advanced video partners that allow for the greatest supply differentiation,” said Ofer Druker, Executive Chairman, Tremor Video DSP. “We’re actively partnering with video SSPs that adhere to the highest transparency standards and offer unique audience data sets, so that we can provide our advertisers with safe and highly effective video campaigns.”

Tremor Video DSP has access to Google Partner Inventory, which includes inventory from Google Ad Manager, Google AdMob and Google AdSense. Recent SSP partnerships include LKQD, Rubicon Project, SpotX, Twitter/MoPub and many more. These partners and additional inventory enhance its existing supply offerings, allowing Tremor Video DSP to reach over two billion additional unique viewers per week. This extended reach increases differentiation and provides optimal performance for the brand marketers and agencies partnering with Tremor Video DSP.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Tremor Video DSP, an innovator and trusted leader in programmatic video,” said Mark Balabanian, SVP Global DSP Sales & Accounts, Rubicon Project. “Our partnership makes it easy for advertisers to engage with millions of consumers of premium video content globally. Each impression is high quality, high-viewability, and curated to help them meet their goals.”

Additionally, in order to ensure a brand safe and fraud-free environment, Tremor Video DSP utilizes Grapeshot pre-bid brand safety verification across all supply as added value to their advertisers and ensures ads are delivered across ads.txt compliant inventory. This reinforces the company’s Three-Point Brand Protection Plan, which offers a comprehensive approach to protecting brands and provides advertisers with confidence in the delivery of their ads.

About Tremor Video DSP

Tremor Video DSP is the leading programmatic video platform, matching advertisers with audiences—wherever they may be. Delivering custom video experiences across all screens, we help advertisers tell captivating brand stories to create meaningful, personalized moments with prospective customers. Tremor Video DSP is a Taptica Company.

Media Contact

Brook Terran

805-570-3309

tremor_video_dsp_color.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
41
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
25
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
04 Oct
VELO
Bioporto har ansøgt om godkendelse fra FDA mange gange, og den er blevet afvist hver gang. Mon det l..
13
12:06
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
German AI Trading Systems Company RISE Announces Security Token Offering at Blockchain Shift Conference
2
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Certain Officers – MGTI
3
SIMEX launches FLOGmall (MLC) token trading
4
GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments
5
OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) data show early initiation of treatment reduces disability progression over five years in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:21
Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP : Form 8.3 - Intu Properties Plc
14:20
Net Asset Value(s)
14:12
One Horizon Group Enters into Agreement to Offer On-Demand Video and Music Streaming Service
14:10
Sandline Discovery Hires Mimi Singh and Terry Lundy to Support Strategic Company Growth
14:10
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:07
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:06
Delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm of Com Hem Holding AB (148/18)
14:05
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:05
Deltek WorkBook Celebrates Milestone Year with Continued Momentum in the Marketing & Advertising Industry

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 October 2018 14:38:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-10 15:38:31 - 2018-10-10 14:38:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY