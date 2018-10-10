UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : UBISOFT'S ASSASSIN'S CREED® ODYSSEY'S POSITIVE RECEPTION DRIVES STRONG FIRST WEEK SALES

Critically Acclaimed as "The Best the Series Has Ever Been1," Assassin's Creed Odyssey Tops Franchise's Sales Records for Current Console Generation

Paris - October 10, 2018 - Today, Ubisoft® announced strong early sales for Assassin's Creed® Odyssey, one of the highest rated games this season2. Building on favorable review scores and early player response, Assassin's Creed Odyssey is having the franchise's best launch-week performance of this console generation3.

"We are incredibly proud of what the team accomplished with Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and humbled by the amazing reception from critics and players. Based on the quality of the game and the very encouraging reactions from players, we expect Odyssey to be one of the top performing Assassin's Creed games of all-time," said Geoffroy Sardin, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Launch is just the start of this epic journey. We have robust content plans for Assassin's Creed Odyssey that will keep players engaged and exploring the game's beautiful and compelling world for a long time to come."

Developed by Ubisoft Quebec in association with eight other Ubisoft studios, Assassin's Creed Odyssey takes players on a heroic voyage through Ancient Greece amidst one of the deadliest conflicts in history, the Peloponnesian War. In a first for the franchise, players choose their hero, either Alexios or Kassandra, outcast Spartan mercenaries who will explore a beautiful living, systemic open world, where they will uncover the truth about their mysterious pasts and become legendary Greek heroes. The launch of Assassin's Creed Odyssey is just the beginning; the live roadmap plan is the biggest and most ambitious in the franchise, deepening storytelling through its episodic structure. Season Pass owners will access two major storylines, Legacy of the First Blade and The Fate of Atlantis, with three episodes each and all players will receive the free story missions, The Lost Tales of Greece, along with recurring in-game events and access to Discovery Tour.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is available on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices and Windows PC. In addition, Assassin's Creed Odyssey has been enhanced with additional features for both PS4 Pro and Xbox One X platforms.

For more information on Assassin's Creed, please visit: https://assassinscreed.ubisoft.com

For the latest on Assassin's Creed Odyssey and all of Ubisoft's games, visit Ubisoft News: https://news.ubisoft.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Jean-Benoît Roquette SVP Investor Relations + 33 1 48 18 52 39 Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com Press Relations Michael Burk Senior Director of Corporate Public Relations + 33 1 48 18 24 03 michael.burk@ubisoft.com

ABOUT

UBISOFT

Ubisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and services, with a rich portfolio of world-renowned brands, including Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch_Dogs & Tom Clancy's video game series, including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. The teams throughout Ubisoft's worldwide network of studios and business offices are committed to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. For the 2017-18 fiscal year Ubisoft generated sales of €1,732 million. To learn more, please visit www.ubisoftgroup.com

© 2018 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

