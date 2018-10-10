View Systems Inc. Announces Expansion into Latin America

Company will begin marketing View Systems products into South America

Baltimore, MD and Barranquilla, Colombia, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --

View Systems, Inc. (

www.viewsystems.com

) (OTC: VSYM), is a fully reporting diversified company with state-of-the-art security products.

According to the most recent survey of Frost & Sullivan: https://store.frost.com/managed-security-services-market-in-latin-america-forecast-to-2021.html

“ Security Services Market in Latin America Forecasts Revenue to Reach Nearly $1 Billion by 2021 . Most in Demand Latin American managed security services (MSS) market generated $455.9 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $936.1 million by 2021, presenting a CAGR of 15.5%. Extensively dominated by asset management and monitoring, many clients in Latin America ... require a higher level of security and risk management.”

View Systems has joined forces with New Colombia Trading S.A.S. to market and distribute products in Latin America. The corporate office will be in Barranquilla, the country’s largest port allowing for easy imports into South America. Barranquilla is known as South America’s “Golden Gate.” The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Colombia and the U.S. gives View Systems advantages not only in the distribution of its products, but also opens the possibility to assemble products at Barranquilla’s free trade zones and take advantage of the Free Trade Agreement.

“Security in Colombia has always been a mandatory expenditure for commercial, government, residential, and sports facilities,” stated John Campo, President of New Colombia Trading S.A.S. “Colombia has seen huge growth in Class A office buildings due to the influx of multi-national companies, including Amazon Inc.’s recent announcement of expanding to Colombia. A surge in new airport construction and security practices increases the market potential for weapons and contraband detection,” continued Mr. Campo.

The Secure Scan Weapons Detection System (WDS)has been used as a stand-alone unit, a mobile unit, or imbedded into walls or doorframes for concealed use. A digital image of the subject and location of contraband is captured and stored for immediate detection, archiving and later searching. The WDS uses benign technology that is completely safe for every person. To see a demonstration, please visit, www.viewsystems.com/vs .

View System’s products are currently installed in the United States in schools, correctional facilities, law enforcement facilities, and a variety of federal agencies such as the SEC and IRS buildings. View Scan has been used by the NFL’s Super Bowl as well as MLB’s All Star Games.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. has provided security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military, and commercial businesses. View Systems' products have been used by state and local businesses wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability.

About New Colombia Trading S.A.S

New Colombia Trading S.A.S (NCT) was established to build trade relationships between Colombia and other parts of the world. The company represents products from their headquarters in Barranquilla, New Colombia Trading is setting up a distribution of natural resources from a port yard on the Caribbean Sea.

