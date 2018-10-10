10/10/2018 21:15:00

Vishay Intertechnology to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 30

Related content
08 Oct - 
Vishay Intertechnology 100 V and 120 V TMBS® Rectifiers..
02 Oct - 
Vishay Intertechnology to Attend 2018 SPCD Internationa..
23 Aug - 
Vishay Intertechnology Named as 2017 Supplier of the Ye..

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) will release its results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 29, 2018 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on October 30, 2018.

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s third quarter financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406 if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the conference ID is 5894659.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. The telephone number for the replay is 800-585-8367 (+1 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 5894659.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at https://ir.vishay.com.

About Vishay

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at https://www.vishay.com.

Contact:                                                   

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Peter Henrici

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1-610-644-1300

Vishay_Logo_1280x1024.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:15 VSH
Vishay Intertechnology to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 30
08 Oct VSH
Vishay Intertechnology 100 V and 120 V TMBS® Rectifiers Offer Forward Voltage Drop Down to 0.36 V to Reduce Power Losses and Increase Efficiency
02 Oct VSH
Vishay Intertechnology to Attend 2018 SPCD International Symposium
23 Aug VSH
Vishay Intertechnology Named as 2017 Supplier of the Year by Continental Automotive Group
21 Aug VSH
Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend
13 Aug VSH
Vishay Intertechnology High Temperature IHSR Inductor Offers Higher Current Density for Multi-Phase Power Supplies
07 Aug VSH
Vishay Reports Results for Second Quarter 2018
06 Aug VSH
New Vishay Intertechnology Mica Grid Resistors Offer Improved Power Capacity, Weight, and Watt Density Over Stainless Steel Devices
30 Jul VSH
Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified, 150 W Thick Film Power Resistor in Clip Mount TO247 Reduces Component Counts, Costs
30 Jul GM
Research Report Identifies General Dynamics, General Motors, Amicus Therapeutics, Drive Shack, Zoe's Kitchen, and Vishay Intertechnology with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against MGT Capital Investments, Inc. and Certain Officers – MGTI
2
SIMEX launches FLOGmall (MLC) token trading
3
OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) data show early initiation of treatment reduces disability progression over five years in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis
4
FedNat Holding Company Announces Financial Results Release Date
5
GenesisCare and Telix Enter into Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Accelerate Patient Access to New Treatments

Related stock quotes

Vishay Intertechnology I.. 18.02 -4.4% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:25
Online Disruptive Technologies Announces Publication of Results in Cancer Journal
21:24
SeaSpine Commences Public Offering of Common Stock
21:23
Two Outstanding Leaders are Recognized for Commitment to Building Economies in Native Communities at the 13th Annual Native Awards Ceremony
21:16
Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
21:16
Intrepid Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
21:15
Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
21:15
Carpenter Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
21:15
Vishay Intertechnology to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 30
21:15
Loop Industries Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019 Consolidated Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
10 October 2018 21:44:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-10 22:44:06 - 2018-10-10 21:44:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY