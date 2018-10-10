Vishay Intertechnology to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, October 30

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH ) will release its results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 29, 2018 before the New York Stock Exchange opens on October 30, 2018.

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s third quarter financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406 if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the conference ID is 5894659.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. The telephone number for the replay is 800-585-8367 (+1 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 5894659.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at https://ir.vishay.com .

About Vishay

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE ( VSH ), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at https://www.vishay.com .

Contact:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Peter Henrici

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1-610-644-1300