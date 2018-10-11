Abattis Bioceuticals Provides Update on Vaporizer Product Line

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (the “Company" or "Abattis") (CSE:ATT) (OTC:ATTBF) is pleased to announce an update on our recent product line addition of three new vaporizers. Currently, the VB-1, VB-2, CA-2 and the KB-1 have now been made available for purchase through our website Abattis.com. Our vaporizers feature a 510 threaded battery that can be used with any third-party vaporizer cartridge.

The “VB-1” is equipped with a 280mAh battery and fires automatically, activating its battery based on airflow. The unit features an ultra-slim and discreet design and a working voltage of 3.3V to 4.2V. The VB-1 includes a universal USB attachment which makes it easy to recharge.

The “VB-2” uses a compact 350mAh variable voltage battery, designed with built-in protections against short-circuiting and overheating, and features a conventional preheating function that the user activates with two clicks of a button. The unit uses working voltages of 3.4V, 3.7V and 4.0V and includes a USB attachment for recharging.

The “CA-2” cartridge is built with a top-quality ceramic & stainless-steel heating system. The embedded stainless-steel wire in the multi-holed ceramic bar is superior to most in the market. This results in a highly efficient, healthier, pure flavor.

The “KB-1” features an innovative battery designed to look like a luxury car’s key fob, which is ideal for those looking for a discreet device or for use during travel. The cutting-edge device is equipped with a 510-threaded connection that can be closed to house attachments and features a built-in USB charging cable, a long-lasting embedded 350mAh lithium ion battery, a key ring and an LED light indicator. The unit supports most attachments rated as low as 1.2 ohms and operates at 3.7V.

Details on Global Vaporizer Markets:

The "Vapor Products Market (E-vapor and Heat-not-Burn Devices) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report states, “The growing global health awareness and technological developments aiding safer smoking is driving the global vapor products (e-vapor and heat-not-burn [HnB] devices) market and is expected to cross $43 billion by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR of over 15% over 2017-2023.”

“The vapor products market is witnessing an increase in desire among end-users globally to quit smoking because of the increasing number of deaths caused by smoking-related cancer, respiratory diseases, and heart diseases. These factors are primarily contributing to the decline of the global sales volume of traditional cigarettes over the last few years. This trend, coupled with continuous innovations in e-vapor and HnB devices, is prompting large tobacco companies such as Altria Group, Imperial Tobacco, Philip Morris International, and British American Tobacco to shift their focus toward the development of these products,” the “Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023” report states.

The global vapor products (e-vapor and heat-not-burn [HnB] Devices) market is expected to grow at a faster pace over the next few years. Online sales are expected to increase significantly due to availability of more choices to consumers than retail stores.

“The cannabis vaporizer market is growing at a tremendous rate and gaining popularity worldwide. Abattis is excited to introduce our next generation vapor products to consumers and capitalize on the revolution towards the healthier consumption of extracts,” stated Rob Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biological, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols and adheres to applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions.

