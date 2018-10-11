11/10/2018 06:00:20

AGM Invitation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.  

Zurich/Switzerland, 11 October 2018

€800 million capital raise in the best interest of all ARYZTA stakeholders

ARYZTA reaffirms capital raise plan and recommends shareholders vote in favour of all resolutions at AGM on 1 November 2018

The news release can be downloaded from the following link:

Announcement

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aryzta AG via Globenewswire

Attachment: Announcement.pdf

