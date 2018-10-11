AGM Invitation

Zurich/Switzerland, 11 October 2018

€800 million capital raise in the best interest of all ARYZTA stakeholders

ARYZTA reaffirms capital raise plan and recommends shareholders vote in favour of all resolutions at AGM on 1 November 2018

