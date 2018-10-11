11/10/2018 13:01:00

Allscripts to release third-quarter 2018 financial results November 1

CHICAGO, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:MDRX) will report its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2018, after the close of stock market hours on Thursday, November 1, 2018. Allscripts management plans to host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's earnings and other information at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Call Details

The Allscripts earnings announcement will be distributed immediately after the close of regular stock market hours on November 1, 2018. The announcement will also be available at Allscripts investor relations website.

To listen to the conference call, participants may log onto the Allscripts Investor Relations website. Participants also may access the conference call by dialing (877) 269-7756 or 201-689-7817 and requesting Conference ID #13683970.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, for a period of four weeks, on the Allscripts investor relations website or by calling (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 - Conference ID #13683970.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog.

© 2018 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

For more information contact:

Investors:

Stephen Shulstein

312-386-6735

Stephen.Shulstein@allscripts.com

Media:

Concetta Rasiarmos

312-447-2466

concetta.rasiarmos@allscripts.com

