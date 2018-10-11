11/10/2018 11:30:00

Altitude Software enhances its Xperience Suite with eGain AI and Knowledge

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the AI-powered customer engagement platform provider, today announced that Altitude Software will embed eGain AI and Knowledge Management into its Xperience Suite.

According to a survey conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of eGain, poor access to relevant knowledge among contact center agents is the #1 driver of bad customer service.

Altitude Software, a pioneering provider of customer interaction solutions, will deliver deep, seamless integration with eGain AI and Knowledge to offer process guidance and personalized answers for agents on their omnichannel platform.

“Guiding customer interactions with AI and knowledge transforms agent experience and boosts operational productivity,” said Alfredo Redondo, CEO of Altitude Software. “eGain best-in-class capabilities complement our modular platform to deliver easy-to-consume innovation.”

“eGain’s deep AI and knowledge capability will be served in a contextual, personalized and seamless manner to empower agents on the Altitude platform,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Altitude’s blue-chip clients will find this seamless solution very compelling.”

About Altitude Software

Altitude Software offers omnichannel solutions to companies worldwide to achieve unified management of customers' interactions and unique experiences that enhance business and relationships between people thanks to Altitude Xperience software platform. To find out more about Altitude Software, please visit https://www.altitude.com/.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands - powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit https://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Altitude media contact

Beatriz Gortazar

Email: Beatriz.Gortazar@altitude.com

eGain media contact

Cynthia Tu

Email: press@egain.com

Phone: 408 636 4505

 

