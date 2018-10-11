AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against Ampio Pharmaceuti

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is October 24, 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Ampio” or the Company”) (NYSE: AMPE) in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Ampio between December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who have incurred losses in the shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

a

re urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., you may, no later than October 24, 2018, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.

Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that:

the FDA would find Ampio’s AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled;

as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampion;

consequently, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 7, 2018, after the market closed, Ampio announced updated business disclosures relating to its AP-003-A and AP-003-C trials, disclosing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) found that a single trial the AP-003-A study alone does not appear to provide sufficient evidence of effectiveness to support a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) and that the FDA does not consider the AP-003-C trial to be an adequate and well-controlled clinical trial.

On this news, shares of Ampio fell $2.25 per share or over 78% to close at $0.61 per share on August 8, 2018.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

## Follow the firm and learn about newly filed cases on Twitter and Facebook. ##

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com , kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.