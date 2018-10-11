Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Tenet Healthcare, GAIN Capital, Illumina, First Cash, Regis, and Cornerstone OnDemand — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

Related content New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Regis, Medical .. New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tenet Healthcar.. Recent Analysis Shows Cornerstone OnDemand, American In..

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP), Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), First Cash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS), Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), and Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

THC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=THC GCAP DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GCAP ILMN DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ILMN FCFS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FCFS RGS DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RGS CSOD DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CSOD

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP), Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), First Cash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS), Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), and Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 9th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

TENET HEALTHCARE CORPORATION (THC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Tenet Healthcare's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Tenet Healthcare reported revenue of $4,506.00MM vs $4,802.00MM (down 6.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.25 vs -$0.55. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Tenet Healthcare reported revenue of $19,179.00MM vs $19,621.00MM (down 2.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$7.00 vs -$1.93. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.96 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

To read the full Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=THC

-----------------------------------------

GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. (GCAP) REPORT OVERVIEW

GAIN Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, GAIN Capital reported interest income of $2.83MM vs $1.26MM (up 124.19%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.49 vs $0.31 (up 380.65%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, GAIN Capital reported interest income of $5.83MM vs $1.67MM (up 249.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.20 vs $0.67. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.75 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

To read the full GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GCAP

-----------------------------------------

ILLUMINA, INC. (ILMN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Illumina's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Illumina reported revenue of $830.00MM vs $662.00MM (up 25.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.42 vs $0.87 (up 63.22%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Illumina reported revenue of $2,752.00MM vs $2,398.00MM (up 14.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.96 vs $3.09 (up 60.52%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.15 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

To read the full Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ILMN

-----------------------------------------

FIRST CASH, INC. (FCFS) REPORT OVERVIEW

First Cash's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, First Cash reported revenue of $419.97MM vs $416.63MM (up 0.80%) and basic earnings per share $0.67 vs $0.32 (up 109.38%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, First Cash reported revenue of $1,779.82MM vs $1,088.38MM (up 63.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.01 vs $1.72 (up 75.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.14 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

To read the full First Cash, Inc. (FCFS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FCFS

-----------------------------------------

REGIS CORPORATION (RGS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Regis' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Regis reported revenue of $294.88MM vs $320.90MM (down 8.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.03 (up 233.33%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Regis reported revenue of $1,214.07MM vs $1,268.46MM (down 4.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.19 vs -$0.35. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.10. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.91 and is expected to report on August 20th, 2019.

To read the full Regis Corporation (RGS) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RGS

-----------------------------------------

CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC. (CSOD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cornerstone OnDemand's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Cornerstone OnDemand reported revenue of $132.52MM vs $116.65MM (up 13.60%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.21 vs -$0.37. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cornerstone OnDemand reported revenue of $481.99MM vs $423.12MM (up 13.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.07 vs -$1.20. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.28 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

To read the full Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CSOD

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.