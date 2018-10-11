Boskalis nominates internal candidate Carlo van Noort as new CFO

Papendrecht, 11 October 2018

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) announces that it nominates Carlo van Noort (43) to be appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Boskalis at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in May 2019. The term of the current CFO, Hans Kamps, expires on the date of that same AGM. Mr. Van Noort is currently financial director of Boskalis Nederland.

Peter Berdowski, CEO Boskalis: "We are pleased that with Carlo van Noort we are nominating a strong internal candidate with an excellent track record within Boskalis. With his broad background and in-depth knowledge of the organization and the business he is well-equipped to fulfill the role of CFO at our company.

Mr. Van Noort has held various finance positions within the three divisions of the Group over the last twelve years and is currently financial director of Boskalis Nederland. Following his accounting and auditing degree from Nyenrode Business University, Mr. Van Noort worked as an auditor with EY followed by finance positions at among others ING Real Estate and DHL Express.

This is a Boskalis press release on the grounds of article 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world with services including the construction and maintenance of ports and waterways, land reclamation, coastal defense and riverbank protection. In addition, Boskalis offers a wide variety of marine services and contracting for the oil and gas sector and offshore wind industry as well as salvage solutions. Furthermore, Boskalis has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Kotug Smit Towage, Keppel Smit Towage, Saam Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 900 vessels and floating equipment and 10,700 employees, including associated companies, Boskalis operates in 90 countries across six continents.

