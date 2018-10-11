11/10/2018 23:12:02

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
11 Oct - 
Trevena Announces Oliceridine FDA Advisory Committee Me..
11 Oct - 
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Laws..
11 Oct - 
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors..

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) securities from May 2, 2018 through October 8, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  Investors have until December 10, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors material adverse facts about the company’s interactions with the FDA.  Specifically, Trevena is alleged to have misled its shareholders to believe that the company’s April 28, 2016 “End-of-Phase 2 Meeting” with the FDA was far more successful than it actually was.  The company did so by issuing a press release entitled “Trevena Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA and Outlines Phase 3 Program for Oliceridine” on May 2, 2016, in which the company announced that it had “reached general agreement” with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV 130), and was “very pleased” with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA.  In reality, the FDA disagreed with Trevena on several key factors relating to whether oliceridine would ultimately be approved for commercial distribution.  Trevena’s filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the company in gaining ultimate FDA approval.

If you purchased Trevena securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning the Trevena lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/trvn/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

11 Oct TRVN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
11 Oct TRVN
Trevena Announces Oliceridine FDA Advisory Committee Meeting Outcome
11 Oct TRVN
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – TRVN
11 Oct TRVN
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Trevena, Inc.
11 Oct TRVN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
10 Oct TRVN
Trevena Losses Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Trevena, Inc. - TRVN
10 Oct TRVN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Trevena, Inc.
01 Oct TRVN
Trevena announces completion of leadership transition and appointment of new director
10 Sep TRVN
Trevena to Present Oliceridine, a Next Generation IV Opioid for the Management of Moderate to Severe Acute Pain, at FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on October 11, 2018
30 Aug TRVN
Trevena to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
2
Fred’s, Inc. Announces Extension of Cooperation Agreement with Alden Global Capital LLC
3
FAURECIA : STRONG SALES GROWTH OF 8.3%** AND ROBUST OUTPERFORMANCE OF 920bps CONFIRMED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE
4
Kitov Appoints Gil Efron as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
5
Blue Medora partners with Google Stackdriver to improve enterprise observability

Related stock quotes

Trevena Inc 0.9730 -9.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:47
GenOn Announces NRG REMA LLC’s Launch of its Solicitation of Votes for Prepackaged Reorganization Plan
00:43
United Way Worldwide Establishes Hurricane Michael Relief Fund to Support Communities Affected by Catastrophic Storm
00:39
Fibra Inn Informs Regarding Purchase of Land Property in Playa del Carmen and Updates on Hotel Factory Projects
11 Oct
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm
11 Oct
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, MGTI and SFIX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
11 Oct
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
11 Oct
Husky Energy to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results
11 Oct
AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against Ampio Pharmaceuti
11 Oct
Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces October 2018 Dividend

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
12 October 2018 01:04:52
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-12 02:04:52 - 2018-10-12 01:04:52 - 1000 - Website: OKAY