11/10/2018 17:42:47

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Trevena, Inc. (TRVN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TRVN Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN).  Our investigation concerns whether Trevena has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 2, 2016, Trevena announced that it had “reached general agreement” with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV130) and was “very pleased” with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA.

On October 9, 2018, minutes from the FDA’s April 28, 2016 meeting with Trevena were released and showed that the FDA: “did not agree with the proposed dosing in the Phase 3 studies”; “did not agree with the proposed primary endpoint”; and “did not agree with the proposed non-inferiority (NI) margin for comparing morphine to oliceridine.”

On this news, Trevena shares fell over 64%, closing at $1.07 on October 9, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Trevena shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information concerning our investigation into Trevena please go to https://www.bespc.com/trvn/.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com.

