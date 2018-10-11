11/10/2018 08:15:00

Chemesis International Inc. Signs Agreement for Packaging, Fulfillment & Distribution for Julian Marley JuJu Royal Brand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (the “Company” or “Chemesis”), is pleased to announce it has reached a fulfillment and distribution agreement for the ultra-premium Julian Marley JuJu Royal™ brand. The packaging, fulfillment and distribution will be for all of JuJu Royal’s Southern California operations.

This highly sought-after brand consists of carefully crafted, quality cannabis products that will be handled in the Company’s Desert Zen facility, based in Cathedral City, CA. These products meet Julian Marley’s demanding standards and are currently being sold in multiple states. The catalogue of products includes a variety of cannabis products and signature strains exclusive to JuJu Royal.

“The agreement for JuJu Royal is another example of Chemesis’ ability to delivery consistent quality products, validating Management’s business plan and growth strategy,” said CEO, Edgar Montero. “Brands that require high quality services are recognizing our ability to consistently handle full compliance capacity for all of their high-quality products. As Chemesis gains more exposure in the market place, we anticipate the need for quality reliable services to continue to rise. Agreements such as this will ensure we are able to build stable, long term value for the Company.”

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within Puerto Rico, and California.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution, and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods, to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edgar Montero

CEO and Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

ir@chemesis.com

www.chemesis.com

1 (604) 398-3378

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

