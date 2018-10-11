11/10/2018 19:22:06

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD and NVRO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related content
10 Oct - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
10 Oct - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC ..
09 Oct - 
NEVRO INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages I..

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)

Class Period: Pursuant to the July 26, 2018 initial public offering and/or between July 26, 2018 and July 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/pinduoduo-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Pinduoduo Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo’s controls were ineffective to prevent third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company’s online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo’s revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Pinduoduo Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 - July 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nevro-corp-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Nevro Corp. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Nevro Corp. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:22 NVRO
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD and NVRO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
10 Oct NVRO
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AMPE, NVRO and MGTI
10 Oct NVRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Nevro Corp. (NVRO) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 22, 2018
09 Oct NVRO
NEVRO INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Nevro Corporation To Contact The Firm
09 Oct ORCL
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TSLA PDD AMPE NVRO ORCL NLSN ZN SBGI OPK COCP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
07 Oct CBS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMPE, NVRO and CBS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
06 Oct NVRO
NEVRO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Nevro Corp. - NVRO
05 Oct NVRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Nevro Corporation - NVRO
05 Oct PZZA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PDD AMPE NVRO LCI CBS PZZA LOGM SKX PM QRTEA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
05 Oct NVRO
SHAREHOLDER ALERT- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Nevro Corp. (NVRO) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – October 22, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
2
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
Micron Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant to Advance Curiosity in Artificial Intelligence
5
Fred’s, Inc. Announces Extension of Cooperation Agreement with Alden Global Capital LLC

Related stock quotes

Nevro Corp 51.77 -1.5% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:42
FileTrail to Showcase its Governance Policy Suite, FileTrail GPS™, at ARMA Live! 2018
19:35
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PM and PVG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:30
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AMPE and PZZA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:30
EQLB Inc. CEO Mo Owens announced today a strategic partnership with Top Notch
19:22
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, TGTX, HAS and CPB
19:22
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PDD and NVRO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:21
First Bank Makes Investment In New Chief Deposit Officer
19:09
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRCO USAT MCHP COCP ABBV ALNY MGTI CHGG ADNT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
19:07
Prime Trust First to Custody All Tokens for the Stellar Blockchain

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 20:01:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-11 21:01:01 - 2018-10-11 20:01:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY