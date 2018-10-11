Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Northrop Grumman, STAAR Surgical, ABM Industries, Energen, Gramercy Property Trust, and Herman Miller — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA), ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM), Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN), Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT), and Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA), ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM), Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN), Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT), and Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 9th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION (NOC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Northrop Grumman's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Northrop Grumman reported revenue of $7,119.00MM vs $6,473.00MM (up 9.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.95 vs $3.18 (up 24.21%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Northrop Grumman reported revenue of $25,803.00MM vs $24,508.00MM (up 5.28%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $11.55 vs $12.30 (down 6.10%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.68. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $18.88 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

STAAR SURGICAL COMPANY (STAA) REPORT OVERVIEW

STAAR Surgical's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, STAAR Surgical reported revenue of $33.91MM vs $21.94MM (up 54.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.04 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, STAAR Surgical reported revenue of $90.61MM vs $82.43MM (up 9.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$0.30. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.34 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ABM INDUSTRIES INCORPORATED (ABM) REPORT OVERVIEW

ABM Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, ABM Industries reported revenue of $1,624.30MM vs $1,318.40MM (up 23.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.51 vs $0.59 (down 13.56%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, ABM Industries reported revenue of $5,453.60MM vs $5,144.70MM (up 6.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.07 vs $1.02 (down 93.14%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 12th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.04 and is expected to report on December 12th, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

ENERGEN CORPORATION (EGN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Energen's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Energen reported revenue of $339.65MM vs $256.82MM (up 32.25%) and basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.30 (up 133.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Energen reported revenue of $961.05MM vs $532.89MM (up 80.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.16 vs -$1.77. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.11 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST (GPT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gramercy Property Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Gramercy Property Trust reported revenue of $145.60MM vs $131.37MM (up 10.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.14 vs $0.04 (up 250.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Gramercy Property Trust reported revenue of $545.22MM vs $517.26MM (up 5.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.52 vs $0.19 (up 173.68%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.02 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

HERMAN MILLER, INC. (MLHR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Herman Miller's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Herman Miller reported revenue of $624.60MM vs $580.30MM (up 7.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.55 (up 9.09%). For the twelve months ended May 31st, 2018 vs May 31st, 2017, Herman Miller reported revenue of $2,381.20MM vs $2,278.20MM (up 4.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.15 vs $2.07 (up 3.86%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 19th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.11 and is expected to report on July 1st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

