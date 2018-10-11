DNA raises its guidance for 2018

DNA PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11 October 2018 at 11:30 am EEST

DNA's operations have developed favourably in 2018, even though competition has remained intense. Net sales and profitability have been affected by the positive development of the mobile subscription base during the year and also by the growing share of more expensive 4G subscriptions in the subscription base. Low churn and better-than-expected net growth in subscription sales, particularly during the third quarter, have a positive impact on the full-year outlook.

In line with our estimate for the end of the year, we raise DNA's guidance for 2018 as regards net sales and profitability (comparable operating result).

New guidance for 2018:

DNA's net sales and comparable operating result are expected to improve somewhat in 2018 compared with 2017. DNA's financial position and liquidity are expected to remain at a healthy level.

Previous guidance for 2018 (published on 2 February 2018):

DNA expects both its net sales and comparable operating result in 2018 to remain at the same level as in 2017. DNA's financial position and liquidity are expected to remain at a healthy level.

DNA's guidance for 2018 has been presented in accordance with the 2017 revenue guidance without the effects of IFRS 15, adopted on 1 January 2018.

DNA will publish its interim report for January-September 2018 on Friday, 19 October 2018, at approximately 8.30 am Finnish time. DNA observes a silent period prior to the publication of the interim result, and we will not comment on the company's financial development and outlook until the interim report is published.

