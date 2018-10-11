11/10/2018 09:30:25

DNA raises its guidance for 2018

Related content
01 Oct - 
DNA Plc wins 5G frequency band
18 Sep - 
DNA's financial information and Annual General Meeting ..
05 Sep - 
DNA Plc: Composition of DNA's Nomination Committee

DNA PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11 October 2018 at 11:30 am EEST

DNA's operations have developed favourably in 2018, even though competition has remained intense. Net sales and profitability have been affected by the positive development of the mobile subscription base during the year and also by the growing share of more expensive 4G subscriptions in the subscription base. Low churn and better-than-expected net growth in subscription sales, particularly during the third quarter, have a positive impact on the full-year outlook.

In line with our estimate for the end of the year, we raise DNA's guidance for 2018 as regards net sales and profitability (comparable operating result).

New guidance for 2018:

DNA's net sales and comparable operating result are expected to improve somewhat in 2018 compared with 2017. DNA's financial position and liquidity are expected to remain at a healthy level.

Previous guidance for 2018 (published on 2 February 2018):

DNA expects both its net sales and comparable operating result in 2018 to remain at the same level as in 2017. DNA's financial position and liquidity are expected to remain at a healthy level.

DNA's guidance for 2018 has been presented in accordance with the 2017 revenue guidance without the effects of IFRS 15, adopted on 1 January 2018.

DNA will publish its interim report for January-September 2018 on Friday, 19 October 2018, at approximately 8.30 am Finnish time. DNA observes a silent period prior to the publication of the interim result, and we will not comment on the company's financial development and outlook until the interim report is published.

Further information:

Timo Karppinen, CFO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 5007, timo.karppinen@dna.fi

DNA's Investor Relations, Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 44 044 1262, marja.makinen@dna.fi

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

DNA Plc is a Finnish telecommunications group providing high-quality voice, data and TV services for communication, entertainment and work. DNA is Finland's largest cable operator and the leading pay TV provider in both cable and terrestrial networks. For DNA, the key area for growth in corporate business is the new way of working, independent of time and place, facilitated by smart terminal devices, diverse communications services and rapid connections. In 2017, DNA recorded net sales of EUR 886 million and an operating profit of EUR 124 million. DNA has more than 3.9 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The Group also includes DNA Store, Finland's largest retail chain selling mobile phones. DNA shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, visit www.dna.fi or follow us on Twitter @DNA_fi and Facebook.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: DNA Oyj via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:30 DNA
DNA raises its guidance for 2018
01 Oct DNA
DNA Plc wins 5G frequency band
18 Sep DNA
DNA's financial information and Annual General Meeting in 2019
05 Sep DNA
DNA Plc: Composition of DNA's Nomination Committee
19 Jul DNA
DNA Plc's Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2018: DNA's net sales, result and subscription base grew in the first half of 2018
19 Jun DNA
DNA Plc: Managers' transactions: Timo Karppinen
15 Jun DNA
DNA Plc: Managers' transactions: Jukka Leinonen
08 Jun DNA
DNA Plc: Managers' transactions: Jukka Ottela
04 Jun DNA
DNA Plc: Managers' transactions: Pekka Väisänen
22 May DNA
DNA Plc: Managers' transactions

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
2
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus
5
NVIDIA Introduces RAPIDS Open-Source GPU-Acceleration Platform for Large-Scale Data Analytics and Machine Learning

Related stock quotes

DNA Oyj 19.20 1.4% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:00
Trupanion Reveals Spooky Facts about the Effects of Halloween Treats on Pets
10:00
Plantronics Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Date
10:00
Envision Solar Announces the Delivery of EV ARC™ Products to Five California State Hospitals
10:00
Fortuna reports production of 2.2 million ounces of silver and 12,542 ounces of gold for the third quarter of 2018
09:46
Entra ASA : Invitation to presentation of financial results for Q3 2018
09:42
Nordea Kredit Realkredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing
09:32
Net Asset Value(s)
09:30
DNA raises its guidance for 2018
09:25
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 10:31:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-11 11:31:41 - 2018-10-11 10:31:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY