Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) is headed to the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to demonstrate how Domo helps IT leaders empower business users with secure access to real-time data and enable digital transformation across the enterprise.

By easily and reliably connecting to hundreds of cloud-based and on-premise data sources, Domo provides a single platform with enterprise-grade scale, security and speed, giving business decision makers access to the data and people they need and change the way they manage their business. Unlike products that are exclusively built for data analysts, Domo extends data access and self-service analytics to empower more proactive and agile business users across the enterprise, and eliminates the burden of manual processes on IT.

Domo also addresses IT concerns about data in the cloud through a host of enterprise-grade security measures and controls. Domo’s BYOK, the first Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) enterprise software solution for cloud analytics, for example, provides peace of mind by giving IT complete control of the encryption keys, ensuring that an organization’s data is always kept private and that all data access and usage complies with corporate policy.

IT leaders interested in discovering how Domo can securely help their organizations meet the growing demand for real-time data access can visit Domo at Booth 921 in the Pacific Hall of the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel or join Domo at any of the following speaking events:

Tuesday, October 16th

Title: The Last Mile: New Ways to Get Data to Your End Users

Time: 10:30-11:15am

Speakers: Jason Burby, Chief Customer Success Officer at Domo

Ben Schein, VP of Domo’s Center for Data Curiosity and Innovation

Location: Pacific Hall of the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Wednesday, October 17th

Title: How to Quickly Get Insights from IoT data

Time: 3:15-4:00pm

Speakers: Jason Burby, Chief Customer Success Officer at Domo

Location: Grand Harbor 1, Yacht & Beach Hotel

The Gartner Symposium/ITxpo will be held at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort and runs October 14-18 in Orlando Fla.

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on TwitterFacebook and LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

Media Contact

Domo, Inc.

PR@domo.com

Domo Logo

