Entra ASA : Invitation to presentation of financial results for Q3 2018

In accordance with the financial calendar, Entra ASA will release financial results for Q3 2018 on Thursday 18 October 2018 at 07:00.

CEO Arve Regland and CFO Anders Olstad will present the results in Oslo on 18 October 2018 at 08:30. The presentation will be held in the company's offices in Biskop Gunnerusgate 14 (9th floor), Oslo. The presentation will be held in English and will be broadcasted live via webcast. The webcast may be followed from: www.entra.no/investor-relations

Please register your attendance with: mo@entra.no

Oslo, 11 October 2018

Entra ASA

