11/10/2018 10:00:00

Envision Solar Announces the Delivery of EV ARC™ Products to Five California State Hospitals

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. (QTCQB: EVSI), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced the successful delivery of EV ARC™ products to five California State Hospitals, including Napa, Atascadero, Metropolitan, Patton and Coalinga. The delivery marks the first EV ARC™ products deployed by a hospital.

The five State Hospitals chose the EV ARC™ product because of its rapid and impact free installation, utility-bill-free EV charging and versatile capability of providing a source of both EV charging and backup power in the event of grid failure. The deployments follow the hospitals’ extensive plans in disaster mitigation and improving resiliency. The EV ARC™ product will provide clean solar energy for public and workplace EV charging and serve as a backup generator in the event of a blackout.

“The California Department of State Hospitals is the latest agency to recognize the benefits of driving on sunshine and improving resiliency with our EV ARCs,” said Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “We are delighted to be working with them and look forward to enabling more, clean, green impact-free charging infrastructure for them in the future.”

The hospitals’ deployment of the EV ARC™ products is also influenced by the new goals set by the State to increase the adoption of EVs and EV charging stations. The State of California has set a goal of having at least 1.5 million EVs in use in the State by 2025 and Governor Brown’s Executive Order B-48-18 directs State entities to spur the installation of 250,000 zero-emission vehicle chargers by 2025.

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. EV ARC™ generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25% more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease.  EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by combat veterans, individuals with disabilities, and other minority demographics and highly talented, mission-driven team members.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [EVSI]. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com, call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social to keep up with the latest news: FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements 

This Press Release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events or our expected future results that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties.  All statements in this report other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.  Statements contemplating or making assumptions regarding actual or potential sales, market size, and demand, prospective business contracts, customer orders, trends or operating results also constitute forward-looking statements.  Our actual results may differ substantially from those indicated in forwarding-looking statements because our business is subject to significant economic, competitive, regulatory, business and industry risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control.  Our operating results, financial condition, and business performance may be adversely affected by a general decline in the economy, unavailability of capital or financing for our prospective customers to purchase products and services from us, competition, changes in regulations, a decline in the demand for solar energy, a lack of profitability, a decline in our stock price, and other risks.  We may not have adequate capital, financing or cash flow to sustain our business or implement our business plans.  Current results and trends are not necessarily indicative of future results that we may achieve.

Contact:           

                        Lucia Asbury

                        Envision Solar International, Inc.

                        (858) 799-4583

                        gosolar@envisionsolar.com

EnvisionSolarLogo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
41
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
17
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
04 Oct
VELO
Bioporto har ansøgt om godkendelse fra FDA mange gange, og den er blevet afvist hver gang. Mon det l..
13
10 Oct
DANSKE
Det er mere eller mindre umuligt at stoppe kriminalitet. Også hvidvaskning.   Det banker, revisorer,..
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
2
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus
5
NVIDIA Introduces RAPIDS Open-Source GPU-Acceleration Platform for Large-Scale Data Analytics and Machine Learning

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:00
Trupanion Reveals Spooky Facts about the Effects of Halloween Treats on Pets
10:00
Plantronics Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Date
10:00
Envision Solar Announces the Delivery of EV ARC™ Products to Five California State Hospitals
10:00
Fortuna reports production of 2.2 million ounces of silver and 12,542 ounces of gold for the third quarter of 2018
09:46
Entra ASA : Invitation to presentation of financial results for Q3 2018
09:42
Nordea Kredit Realkredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing
09:32
Net Asset Value(s)
09:30
DNA raises its guidance for 2018
09:25
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 10:31:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-11 11:31:08 - 2018-10-11 10:31:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY