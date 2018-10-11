Envision Solar Announces the Delivery of EV ARC™ Products to Five California State Hospitals

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. (QTCQB: EVSI), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced the successful delivery of EV ARC™ products to five California State Hospitals, including Napa, Atascadero, Metropolitan, Patton and Coalinga. The delivery marks the first EV ARC™ products deployed by a hospital.

The five State Hospitals chose the EV ARC™ product because of its rapid and impact free installation, utility-bill-free EV charging and versatile capability of providing a source of both EV charging and backup power in the event of grid failure. The deployments follow the hospitals’ extensive plans in disaster mitigation and improving resiliency. The EV ARC™ product will provide clean solar energy for public and workplace EV charging and serve as a backup generator in the event of a blackout.

“The California Department of State Hospitals is the latest agency to recognize the benefits of driving on sunshine and improving resiliency with our EV ARCs,” said Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “We are delighted to be working with them and look forward to enabling more, clean, green impact-free charging infrastructure for them in the future.”

The hospitals’ deployment of the EV ARC™ products is also influenced by the new goals set by the State to increase the adoption of EVs and EV charging stations. The State of California has set a goal of having at least 1.5 million EVs in use in the State by 2025 and Governor Brown’s Executive Order B-48-18 directs State entities to spur the installation of 250,000 zero-emission vehicle chargers by 2025.

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. EV ARC™ generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25% more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, it is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by combat veterans, individuals with disabilities, and other minority demographics and highly talented, mission-driven team members.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a sustainable technology innovation company whose unique and patented products include the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [EVSI]. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com , call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social to keep up with the latest news: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube.

