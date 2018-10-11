EQLB Inc. CEO Mo Owens announced today a strategic partnership with Top Notch

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – EQLB Inc., (USOTC: EQLB). CEO Mo Owens announced today a strategic partnership with Top Notch Health Center, one of Las Vegas' leading Marijuana Dispensaries, to offer Last Shot as a retail beverage to its customers as a healthy hydration drink. "Some of the residual effects of consuming cannabis products is the sensation of dehydration," said Owens during a brief stop at Top Notch to introduce Last Shot. Owens goes on to state, "While Last Shot is not a cannabis-based product, consumers are looking for the positive hydration effects of Last Shot, whose ingredients include a healthy amount of vitamin B, allowing for the positive effects of hydration when consuming the beverage."

Top Notch, one of the most successful dispensaries in the industry, is known for carrying the highest quality products possible. Top Notch will not only serve as a retail outlet for Last Shot products here in Las Vegas and throughout Nevada but they will lead the West Coast rollout of the entire Last Shot hydration product line to the cannabis industry network of dispensaries. "Their reputation, plus their networking and the fact that they have aligned themselves with some of the most recognizable names in entertainment and sports will give Last Shot and Top Notch the highest level of visibility as possible through these marketing efforts," says Owens.

Recently a high-powered group of celebrities including John Heishman Founder and CEO of Global Harmony LLC and Cannabis Advocate, Mrs. Kema Ogden is a community-minded business entrepreneur, philanthropist and CEO and resident of Las Vegas for more than 35 years, Daniel Paul Marino 40 years' experience in the cannabis industry owner and manager of Top Notch and master grower with research development. This guarantees that Last Shot will be getting a wide swath of publicity and recognition. The West Coast rollout is already underway beginning in Las Vegas with the first delivery of Last Shot for retail consumption through Top Notch Dispensary.

Contact Information: EQ ENERGY DRINK, Inc.

Maurice Owens, President and CEO

Phone: (702) 806-5943

Web: www.Drinkeq.com