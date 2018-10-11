11/10/2018 22:22:34

Experience Madison Square Garden Like Never Before With the Brand-New All Access Tour

Related content
21:02 - 
The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Multi-Year ..
08 Oct - 
Azoff Music Management Reaches Agreement to Acquire The..
04 Oct - 
The Madison Square Garden Company Files Initial Form 10..

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) announced today a brand-new All Access Tour that will offer guests an enhanced, behind-the-scenes look at The World’s Most Famous Arena. With the newly transformed tour, guests will have access to a variety of brand-new interactive features, including a state-of-the-art virtual reality experience that takes them through the transition of The Garden from a basketball court to a hockey rink to a concert setup. Beginning on October 15, the 75-minute tour will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tickets for the new All Access Tour are on sale now.

“We are thrilled to unveil a brand-new All Access Tour of The World’s Most Famous Arena, which is a must-see destination in New York City,” said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Live. “We’ve not only made the tour more interactive and informative, we’ve added an amazing virtual reality component where guests can experience what it feels like to step on stage in front of 20,000 people alongside MSG’s first music franchise, Billy Joel. It’s truly an incredible tour that we know will appeal to the millions of people who visit The Garden each year from all over the globe.”

 

The All Access Tour will offer guests a first-hand glimpse into what has made Madison Square Garden the most celebrated arena in history.

  • Brand-new virtual reality technology that will allow guests to experience the excitement of world-class events:
    • A New York Rangers goal
    • The transformation from an ice rink to a basketball court
    • Three New York Knicks plays
    • Billy Joel performing the iconic “Piano Man” at one of his monthly concerts
  • New interactive kiosks including:
    • Basketball measure-up station to see how fans’ hand sizes compare to those of Knicks legends
    • Hockey goalie reaction time competition
    • Boxing strength measurement station
    • Concert trivia game
  • A boomerang photo experience where guests can take home a free digital photo or purchase prints to commemorate their tour

     

  • The opportunity for guests to put their feet on the famous Garden floor and sit courtside on “Celebrity Row,” where some of the world’s most acclaimed names in music, movies, comedy, television, fashion and food are seen during Knicks games

     

  • A peek inside a backstage dressing room, where the biggest artists in the world get ready before they take the stage in front of thousands of fans

     

  • A trip to the penalty box where players are sent upon receiving a penalty during a Rangers game
  • A unique opportunity to see the New York Knicks or New York Rangers locker rooms

     

  • A look at The Garden’s more than 130-year history through the “Garden 366” exhibit, a visual retrospective honoring one moment in Garden history for every day of the calendar year

     

  • A behind-the-scenes peek into a luxury suite featuring state-of-the-art amenities and exclusive seating

     

  • A brand-new check-in experience with an interactive map of the world displaying where each tour guest is visiting from
 

For nearly 150-years, Madison Square Garden has been the epicenter of entertainment and the mecca of live events in New York City, hosting unforgettable sporting events, concerts, major award shows, historic Papal visits, and more. With the revamped tour, guests will get an all access pass to exclusive, behind-the-scenes areas of the arena, which hosts an average of 240 events and more than three million patrons each year.

*Guests will have varied tour experiences depending on the events taking place in the arena on the day of their visit from Rangers games, to Knicks games, to the best in live entertainment. Tour times are subject to change based on these events.

Tickets may be purchased at the Madison Square Garden box office, online at all Ticketmaster outlets, or Ticketmaster by phone at (866) 858-0008. Tickets are priced at $33 for adults, $28 for seniors and children, $18 for schools, and $15.00 per person for groups with show tickets. Additional fees may apply.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences.  The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston.  Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA), the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA); two development league teams –  the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise.  In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival.   Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex and Vandal.  More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

Contact:

Leah Capobianco/MSG Entertainment – (212) 465-4467 / Leah.Capobianco@msg.com  

Grace Harris/MSG Entertainment – (212) 631-4329 / Grace.Harris@msg.com

16587.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:22 MSG
Experience Madison Square Garden Like Never Before With the Brand-New All Access Tour
21:02 MSG
The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Multi-Year Residency with Tedeschi Trucks Band in Both New York and Chicago Through 2022
08 Oct MSG
Azoff Music Management Reaches Agreement to Acquire The Madison Square Garden Company’s 50 Percent Interest in Azoff MSG Entertainment
04 Oct MSG
The Madison Square Garden Company Files Initial Form 10 Registration Statement for Proposed Spin-Off of Sports Business
02 Oct MSG
The 2018 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, Presented by Chase, Announces a Brand-New Finale Scene That Uses Live Theater’s Newest Innovations in Technology to Transform Radio City
28 Aug MSG
The Madison Square Garden Company Names Richard Constable Executive Vice President, Global Head of Government Relations and Public Affairs
16 Aug MSG
The Madison Square Garden Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results
03 Aug MSG
The Madison Square Garden Company to Host Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call
24 Jul MSGN
UPDATE -- The Madison Square Garden Company and PepsiCo Announce Historic Partnership
24 Jul MSGN
The Madison Square Garden Company and PepsiCo Announce Historic Partnership

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
2
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
3
Fred’s, Inc. Announces Extension of Cooperation Agreement with Alden Global Capital LLC
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against CV Sciences, Lannett, and Ampio and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
5
FAURECIA : STRONG SALES GROWTH OF 8.3%** AND ROBUST OUTPERFORMANCE OF 920bps CONFIRMED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Related stock quotes

The Madison Square Garde.. 284.63 -2.3% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:48
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ABBV, MGTI and SFIX: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
22:32
Domo Heads to Gartner Symposium/ITxpo 2018 to Empower IT Leaders to Accelerate Their Digital Transformation
22:30
Husky Energy to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results
22:25
AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado against Ampio Pharmaceuti
22:22
Parkland Fuel Corporation Announces October 2018 Dividend
22:22
Experience Madison Square Garden Like Never Before With the Brand-New All Access Tour
22:19
New Braunfels Utilities and the Headwaters at the Comal to Kick-off the Big Dig
22:18
FAT BRANDS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against FAT Brands, Inc.
22:16
Abattis Bioceuticals Provides Update on Vaporizer Product Line

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 23:06:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-12 00:06:16 - 2018-10-11 23:06:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY