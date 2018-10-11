Experience Madison Square Garden Like Never Before With the Brand-New All Access Tour

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) announced today a brand-new All Access Tour that will offer guests an enhanced, behind-the-scenes look at The World’s Most Famous Arena. With the newly transformed tour, guests will have access to a variety of brand-new interactive features, including a state-of-the-art virtual reality experience that takes them through the transition of The Garden from a basketball court to a hockey rink to a concert setup. Beginning on October 15, the 75-minute tour will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tickets for the new All Access Tour are on sale now.

“We are thrilled to unveil a brand-new All Access Tour of The World’s Most Famous Arena, which is a must-see destination in New York City,” said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Live. “We’ve not only made the tour more interactive and informative, we’ve added an amazing virtual reality component where guests can experience what it feels like to step on stage in front of 20,000 people alongside MSG’s first music franchise, Billy Joel. It’s truly an incredible tour that we know will appeal to the millions of people who visit The Garden each year from all over the globe.”

The All Access Tour will offer guests a first-hand glimpse into what has made Madison Square Garden the most celebrated arena in history. Brand-new virtual reality technology that will allow guests to experience the excitement of world-class events: A New York Rangers goal The transformation from an ice rink to a basketball court Three New York Knicks plays Billy Joel performing the iconic “Piano Man” at one of his monthly concerts

New interactive kiosks including: Basketball measure-up station to see how fans’ hand sizes compare to those of Knicks legends Hockey goalie reaction time competition Boxing strength measurement station Concert trivia game

A boomerang photo experience where guests can take home a free digital photo or purchase prints to commemorate their tour

The opportunity for guests to put their feet on the famous Garden floor and sit courtside on “Celebrity Row,” where some of the world’s most acclaimed names in music, movies, comedy, television, fashion and food are seen during Knicks games

A peek inside a backstage dressing room, where the biggest artists in the world get ready before they take the stage in front of thousands of fans

A trip to the penalty box where players are sent upon receiving a penalty during a Rangers game A unique opportunity to see the New York Knicks or New York Rangers locker rooms

A look at The Garden’s more than 130-year history through the “Garden 366” exhibit, a visual retrospective honoring one moment in Garden history for every day of the calendar year

A behind-the-scenes peek into a luxury suite featuring state-of-the-art amenities and exclusive seating

A brand-new check-in experience with an interactive map of the world displaying where each tour guest is visiting from

For nearly 150-years, Madison Square Garden has been the epicenter of entertainment and the mecca of live events in New York City, hosting unforgettable sporting events, concerts, major award shows, historic Papal visits, and more. With the revamped tour, guests will get an all access pass to exclusive, behind-the-scenes areas of the arena, which hosts an average of 240 events and more than three million patrons each year.

*Guests will have varied tour experiences depending on the events taking place in the arena on the day of their visit from Rangers games, to Knicks games, to the best in live entertainment. Tour times are subject to change based on these events.

Tickets may be purchased at the Madison Square Garden box office, online at all Ticketmaster outlets, or Ticketmaster by phone at (866) 858-0008. Tickets are priced at $33 for adults, $28 for seniors and children, $18 for schools, and $15.00 per person for groups with show tickets. Additional fees may apply.

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; The Chicago Theatre; and the Wang Theatre in Boston. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA), the New York Rangers (NHL) and the New York Liberty (WNBA); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is TAO Group, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment dining and nightlife brands: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex and Vandal. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

