Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Erie Indemnity, ONEOK, Sterling Construction, Colgate-Palmolive, and ON Semiconductor — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD), Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE), ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE), Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL), Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD), Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE), ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE), Sterling Construction Company Inc (NASDAQ:STRL), Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), and ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 9th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (IRWD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $81.11MM vs $65.08MM (up 24.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.32 vs -$0.30. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $298.28MM vs $273.96MM (up 8.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.78 vs -$0.56. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.42 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ERIE INDEMNITY COMPANY (ERIE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Erie Indemnity's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Erie Indemnity reported revenue of $621.46MM vs $448.56MM (up 38.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.73 vs $1.27 (up 36.22%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Erie Indemnity reported revenue of $1,691.77MM vs $1,596.63MM (up 5.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.27 vs $4.55 (down 6.15%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.17 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ONEOK, INC. (OKE) REPORT OVERVIEW

ONEOK's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, ONEOK reported revenue of $2,960.53MM vs $2,725.77MM (up 8.61%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.68 vs $0.34 (up 100.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ONEOK reported revenue of $12,173.91MM vs $8,920.93MM (up 36.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.30 vs $1.67 (down 22.16%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.84 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC (STRL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Sterling Construction's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Sterling Construction reported revenue of $268.73MM vs $246.41MM (up 9.06%) and basic earnings per share $0.30 vs $0.14 (up 114.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Sterling Construction reported revenue of $957.96MM vs $690.12MM (up 38.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.44 vs -$0.40. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.30 and is expected to report on March 4th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY (CL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Colgate-Palmolive's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Colgate-Palmolive reported revenue of $3,886.00MM vs $3,826.00MM (up 1.57%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.59 (up 23.73%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Colgate-Palmolive reported revenue of $15,454.00MM vs $15,195.00MM (up 1.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.30 vs $2.74 (down 16.06%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 26th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.22 and is expected to report on January 25th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION (ON) REPORT OVERVIEW

ON Semiconductor's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, ON Semiconductor reported revenue of $1,455.90MM vs $1,338.00MM (up 8.81%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.36 vs $0.22 (up 63.64%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ON Semiconductor reported revenue of $5,543.10MM vs $3,906.90MM (up 41.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.92 vs $0.44 (up 336.36%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.30. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.92 and is expected to report on February 1st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

