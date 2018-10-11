11/10/2018 16:12:35

ForeFront Power Approved for First Community Solar Project for SDG&E’s EcoShare Program

San Francisco, California, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForeFront Power is excited to announce that its community solar project in San Diego County is now the first to be approved for San Diego Gas and Electric’s (SDG&E) EcoShare program. The program allows SDG&E customers, including those who rent or cannot install on-site solar, the option of purchasing up to 100 percent renewable energy from an off-site location.

Approximately half of U.S. households and businesses are unable to install rooftop solar due to space, lack of sun exposure or ownership limitations, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). SDG&E’s EcoShare program gives residential and business customers – including those who rent – an easy way to participate in solar without installing or maintaining solar panels.

“We are thrilled to be pioneers of this important community solar program for SDG&E customers,” said Vice President of Sales, Rachel McLaughlin. “For customers who are unable to benefit from on-site solar energy, we now have a solution to extend the benefits of renewable energy to them.”

ForeFront Power is developing the inaugural EcoShare program community solar project in Campo, California. Participating customers will sign a contract directly with ForeFront Power to subscribe to a portion of the energy produced from the 2.4-megawatt solar project. In turn, customers will receive a program credit from SDG&E on their monthly energy statement based on the kilowatt-hour output of their subscription with the developer.

Both residential and business customers may now express their interest in the project to ForeFront Power in order to start their subscription upon project completion in spring 2020.

“These new solar plants will deliver sustainable energy options to customers regardless of their ability to access private solar systems, and represents a growing investment in the regional economy,” said Kendall Helm, Vice President of Energy Supply for SDG&E.

For more information about ForeFront Power’s community solar project with SDG&E and/or to subscribe, visit https://info.forefrontpower.com/ca-sdge-cameron

SDG&E’s EcoShare Program

SDG&E’s EcoShare program is an innovative program to help customers go greener now while supporting the development of renewable energy sources in our community. Through the program, customers within SDG&E’s service area can subscribe to between 25 and 100 percent of their energy use.

The EcoShare program is Green-e® Energy Certified. Green-e Energy is the nation's leading independent consumer protection program for renewable energy, and sets environmental and consumer-protection standards established by the nonprofit Center for Resource Solutions.

For more information about SDG&E’s EcoShare program, please visit https://www.sdge.com/residential/savings-center/solar-power-renewable-energy/ecoshare.

About ForeFront Power

The ForeFront Power team has more than a decade of renewable industry experience, serving business, public sector, and wholesale power customers around the world. Our team has developed over 800 megawatts (MW) of capacity across more than 1,000 projects, targeted on delivering the most impactful behind-the-meter, off-site, and wholesale solutions. ForeFront Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., a global energy infrastructure and investment leader.

Forward Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Attachment

David Ganske

ForeFront Power

(855) 204-5083

dganske@forefrontpower.com

ForeFront Power is developing the inaugural EcoShare program community solar project in Campo, California. Participating customers will sign a contract directly with ForeFront Power to subscribe to a portion of the energy produced from the 2.4-megawatt solar project. In turn, customers will receive a program credit from SDG&E on their monthly energy statement based on the kilowatt-hour output of their subscription with the developer.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
41
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
17
13:54
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
15
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
04 Oct
VELO
Bioporto har ansøgt om godkendelse fra FDA mange gange, og den er blevet afvist hver gang. Mon det l..
13
10 Oct
DANSKE
Det er mere eller mindre umuligt at stoppe kriminalitet. Også hvidvaskning.   Det banker, revisorer,..
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
2
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
Micron Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant to Advance Curiosity in Artificial Intelligence
5
Fred’s, Inc. Announces Extension of Cooperation Agreement with Alden Global Capital LLC

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:12
Director/PDMR Shareholding
17:09
Ushood Launches the Only Base Layer You’ll Ever Need
17:04
Net Asset Value(s)
17:01
180 Degree Capital Corp. Announces New Portfolio Holdings – Airgain, Inc., EMCORE Corporation, Lantronix, Inc. and PDL BioPharma, Inc.
17:00
Secure Technology Alliance Invites Speaking Proposals for 2019 Payments Summit
17:00
Zephyr Real Estate’s Caroline Scott Achieves 5-Star Professional Rating
16:54
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 202/18
16:53
New Research from Paycor Reveals HR’s Increased Impact on the Bottom Line
16:52
PCL Construction Promotes First Female Executive to Vice President

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 17:29:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-11 18:29:20 - 2018-10-11 17:29:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY