11/10/2018 10:00:00

Fortuna reports production of 2.2 million ounces of silver and 12,542 ounces of gold for the third quarter of 2018

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to report production results for the third quarter of 2018 from its two operating mines in Latin America, the San Jose Mine in Mexico and the Caylloma Mine in Peru.  The Company produced 2.2 million ounces of silver and 12,542 ounces of gold, plus base metal by-products.  Silver and gold production for the first nine months totaled 7.0 million ounces and 42,140 ounces respectively; being 13 percent and 16 percent above the Company's nine month projection.  Fortuna is on schedule to produce 8.3 million ounces of silver and 48.3 thousand ounces of gold or 11.4 million Ag Eq1 ounces in 2018 in accordance with our production guidance (see Fortuna news release dated January 17, 2018).

Third Quarter Production Highlights

  • Silver production of 2,230,465 ounces; 11 percent increase over Q3 2017

  • Gold production of 12,542 ounces; 6 percent decrease over Q3 2017

  • Lead production of 7,575,541 pounds; 1 percent decrease over Q3 2017

  • Zinc production of 11,482,583 pounds; 2 percent increase over Q3 2017

  • Cash cost2 for San Jose is US$63.30/t

  • Cash cost2 for Caylloma is US$88.53/t

Consolidated Operating Highlights

 

Third Quarter 2018

Third Quarter 2017

 

Caylloma,

Peru

San Jose,

Mexico

Consolidated 

 

Caylloma,

Peru

San Jose,

Mexico

Consolidated

Processed Ore

  
Tonnes milled135,996262,710 133,726263,697 
Average tpd milled1,5112,985 1,4863,038 

Silver3

  
Grade (g/t)65258 66229 
Recovery (%)84.6991.47 83.2991.40 
Production (oz)239,2531,991,2112,230,465234,8061,774,5562,009,362

Notes:

1.  Silver equivalent production does not include lead or zinc and is calculated using a silver to gold ratio of 65 to 1

2.  Preliminary estimates of cash operating costs per tonne, subject to modification on final cost consolidation

3.  Metallurgical recovery for silver at the Caylloma Mine is calculated based on silver content in lead concentrate

4.  Totals may not add due to rounding

   
 

Third Quarter 2018

Third Quarter 2017

 

Caylloma,

Peru

San Jose,

Mexico

Consolidated

Caylloma,

Peru

San Jose,

Mexico

Consolidated

Gold

  
Grade (g/t)0.171.61 0.201.71 
Recovery (%)21.3791.24 19.1891.39 
Production (oz)15512,38712,54216413,24813,412

Lead

  
Grade (%)2.74  2.87  
Recovery (%)92.23  90.54  
Production (lbs)7,575,541 7,575,5417,650,040 7,650,040

Zinc

  
Grade (%)4.24  4.26  
Recovery (%)90.36  89.60  
Production (lbs)11,482,583 11,482,58311,241,371 11,241,371

San Jose Mine, Mexico

The San Jose Mine produced 1,991,211 ounces of silver and 12,387 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2018, 11 percent and 9 percent above budget respectively. Average head grades for silver and gold were 258 g/t and 1.61 g/t, 11 percent and 9 percent above budget respectively.  Silver and gold production for the first nine months of 2018 totaled 6.3 million ounces and 41,692 ounces respectively; being 13 percent and 16 percent above the mine’s nine-month projection.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

The Caylloma Mine produced 239,253 ounces of silver in the third quarter of 2018, 19 percent above budget.  Average head grade for silver was 65 g/t, 16 percent above budget. Silver production for the first nine months of 2018 totaled 692,101 ounces; 13 percent above the mine’s nine-month projection.

Lead and zinc production for the third quarter of 2018 was 7,575,541 pounds and 11,482,583 pounds respectively, 20 percent and 1 percent above budget respectively.  Average head grades for lead and zinc were 2.74% and 4.24%, 17 percent above and in line with budget respectively. Base metals production for the first nine months totaled 21,801,786 pounds of lead and 33,947,289 pounds of zinc; being 14 percent and 1 percent above the mine’s nine-month projection.

Qualified Person

Eric N. Chapman, M.Sc., Vice President of Technical Services, is the Qualified Person for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. as defined by National Instrument 43-101.  Mr. Chapman is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328) and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Fortuna

Silver

Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metals producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America.  Our primary assets are the Caylloma silver Mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold Mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project in Argentina.  The company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas.  For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com.

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO and Director

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Trading symbols: NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca

T (Peru): +51.1.616.6060, ext. 0

Forward looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements which constitute “forward looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward looking Statements. The Forward looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the Company’s plans for its mines and mineral properties; the Company’s business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company’s mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; changes in prices for silver and other metals; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna’s mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding mine production costs; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company’s current mineral resource and reserve estimates; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward looking Statements.

This news release also refers to non-GAAP financial measures, such as cash cost per tonne of processed ore. These measures do not have a standardized meaning or method of calculation, even though the descriptions of such measures may be similar. These performance measures have no meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar data presented by other mining companies. 

Fortuna logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
41
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
17
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
04 Oct
VELO
Bioporto har ansøgt om godkendelse fra FDA mange gange, og den er blevet afvist hver gang. Mon det l..
13
10 Oct
DANSKE
Det er mere eller mindre umuligt at stoppe kriminalitet. Også hvidvaskning.   Det banker, revisorer,..
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12
07 Oct
VELO
Jep, et potentielt årligt peak sale i USA alene på op til 2 mia. kr. årligt. Altså ét års indtjening..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
2
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus
5
NVIDIA Introduces RAPIDS Open-Source GPU-Acceleration Platform for Large-Scale Data Analytics and Machine Learning

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:00
Trupanion Reveals Spooky Facts about the Effects of Halloween Treats on Pets
10:00
Plantronics Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Date
10:00
Envision Solar Announces the Delivery of EV ARC™ Products to Five California State Hospitals
10:00
Fortuna reports production of 2.2 million ounces of silver and 12,542 ounces of gold for the third quarter of 2018
09:46
Entra ASA : Invitation to presentation of financial results for Q3 2018
09:42
Nordea Kredit Realkredit A/S - Admission for trading and official listing
09:32
Net Asset Value(s)
09:30
DNA raises its guidance for 2018
09:25
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 10:31:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-11 11:31:15 - 2018-10-11 10:31:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY