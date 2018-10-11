Geopulse Exploration (dba Cannco Brands) to Attend Start Engine Tokenizing Summit

LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Geopulse Exploration, Inc. (OTC PINK: GPLS), DBA Cannco Brands & Development (“Geopulse”), a blockchain-based logistics, trade finance and promotion ecosystem for the cannabis sector, is pleased to announce that its team members will be attending Start Engine Summit in Santa Monica, CA on October 19th 2018.

The Summit, titled “Tokenizing the World” promises to bring together many thought leaders in the industry including former SEC Chairman, Christpher Cox. Cannco management welcomes inquiries from interested parties and potential strategic partners at the event.

Additionally, the Company has been making progress on its own technology development:

“Our technology leadership, in coordination with Applicature.com’s development team, have made significant progress in identifying several blockchain technologies that will be integrated to support our financial and supply chain management use cases.” stated CTO, James Iacabucci. “We are also beginning discussions with several established blockchain service providers, to explore integrating their solutions to accelerate our time to market.”, he continued.

The Company is continuing its successful capital raise on StartEngine.com which has received commitments from almost 300 investors. Management expects to make further announcements regarding its developments in the coming weeks.

About Geopulse, DBA Cannco Brands

Geopulse Exploration, Inc. (OTC PINK: GPLS) develops a blockchain-powered logistics, financial services and promotion platform for the unbanked, early stage and explosive growth U.S. and Canadian cannabis sector. Management is comprised of tech and finance veterans with strong product management experience. Among its assets (or pending acquisitions) are THCFinder.com, 300,000 user geo-finder app for cannabis dispensaries and MMJ medical offices throughout the US; CannCoin, a native token underlying a distributed ledger logistics and financial services ecosytem for cannabis; revenue generating StonerDays.com, an online D2C lifestyle community with 700,000 followers. Cannco Brands intends to provide the commercial services such as transparent supply chain management, business banking and merchant processing, trade finance, direct-to-consumer engagement solutions.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Geopulse Exploration, Inc. cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Geopulse Exploration, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Marcus Laun

CEO

Corporate telephone: (323) 300-4550

6600 Sunset Blvd., 2nd Floor

Los Angeles, CA 90028