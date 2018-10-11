Glenroy Inc. Selected as Exclusive Converter of Premade STANDCAP Pouch

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy Inc., a converter and printer of flexible packaging for over 50 years, has been selected as the exclusive pouch converter of the new premade STANDCAP Pouch. Glenroy leverages proprietary VOLPAK converting technology to deliver the STANDCAP Pouch as a turnkey, premade pouch solution, with low cost-of-entry and no capital expenditures required. PACK EXPO International 2018 attendees are invited to try this category-changing package at Glenroy’s “STANDCAP Squeeze Station” in Booth #S-4044.

The premade STANDCAP Pouch is an easy-to-use lightweight package that provides clean and controlled dispensing, eliminates the need for a utensil, and allows consumers to access nearly 100% of the product inside. In terms of shelf impact, eye-tracking studies within a retail environment performed by Clemson University and research firm Package InSight showed that the STANDCAP Pouch was noticed 40% faster and viewed 53% longer than rigid packaging.

The pouch’s innovative closure by Aptar provides the pouch with stability and features an easy to open flip-lid closure, built-in tamper evidence and proprietary SimpliSqueeze® valve technology for superior dispensing performance. The SimpliSqueeze® valve provides mess-free dispensing and maintains product freshness between uses. The valve can be fully customized according to the viscosity of each product and the desired product stream.

The patented STANDCAP Pouch had previously been available to the market exclusively with VOLPAK horizontal form-fill-seal equipment. Proven in the marketplace, the STANDCAP Pouch allowed a leading brand to achieve a 69.7% sales increase and increase market share by 11%, while charging 25% more per ounce (compared to the same product offered in rigid packaging).

Manufacturing Solutions International (MSI) has been qualified as the preferred contract filler of the premade STANDCAP Pouch.

According to Evan Arnold, director of product development for Glenroy, "The premade STANDCAP Pouch allows established brands to breathe new life into entire product categories, and provides a way for emerging brands to compete with larger CPGs in gaining market share. Now that the STANDCAP Pouch is available as a turnkey, premade pouch solution, this innovative package is within reach of more brands than ever before.”

This new packaging format provides an ample roster of benefits for brands and consumers. Even when compared to the package’s equivalent in rigid packaging—inverted squeezable bottles—the STANDCAP Pouch provides more controlled dispensing and requires less squeeze force to distribute product.

To learn more about this category-changing pouch, visit www.glenroy.com/standcap or call 800-824-1482.

About Glenroy Inc.

Since 1965, Glenroy Inc. has been a trusted converter and printer of flexible packaging. A privately-held company headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, Glenroy manufactures high-quality flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including personal care, pharmaceutical, nutritional, cosmetic, automotive and household products. For more information on Glenroy's flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

About Aptar:

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing and sealing solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. AptarGroup is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, with manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. For more information, visit www.aptar.com .

About Volpak & R.A Jones

Volpak, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, is the reference manufacturer of horizontal form-fill-seal solutions for the pouch-type packaging industry, with over 200 installed machines in the U.S. Through their sister company, R.A Jones, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Volpak offers customers in the North American market with state of the art packaging equipment combined with localized service and support that maximizes return on investment and production efficiency. Volpak and R.A Jones are both part of the Coesia Group.

