11/10/2018 17:33:09

Glenroy Inc. Selected as Exclusive Converter of Premade STANDCAP Pouch

Related content
29 Jun - 
Report: Developing Opportunities within Newfield Explor..
17 May - 
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Comm..
26 Apr - 
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on AptarGroup,..

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy Inc., a converter and printer of flexible packaging for over 50 years, has been selected as the exclusive pouch converter of the new premade STANDCAP Pouch. Glenroy leverages proprietary VOLPAK converting technology to deliver the STANDCAP Pouch as a turnkey, premade pouch solution, with low cost-of-entry and no capital expenditures required. PACK EXPO International 2018 attendees are invited to try this category-changing package at Glenroy’s “STANDCAP Squeeze Station” in Booth #S-4044.

The premade STANDCAP Pouch is an easy-to-use lightweight package that provides clean and controlled dispensing, eliminates the need for a utensil, and allows consumers to access nearly 100% of the product inside. In terms of shelf impact, eye-tracking studies within a retail environment performed by Clemson University and research firm Package InSight showed that the STANDCAP Pouch was noticed 40% faster and viewed 53% longer than rigid packaging.

The pouch’s innovative closure by Aptar provides the pouch with stability and features an easy to open flip-lid closure, built-in tamper evidence and proprietary SimpliSqueeze® valve technology for superior dispensing performance. The SimpliSqueeze® valve provides mess-free dispensing and maintains product freshness between uses. The valve can be fully customized according to the viscosity of each product and the desired product stream.

The patented STANDCAP Pouch had previously been available to the market exclusively with VOLPAK horizontal form-fill-seal equipment. Proven in the marketplace, the STANDCAP Pouch allowed a leading brand to achieve a 69.7% sales increase and increase market share by 11%, while charging 25% more per ounce (compared to the same product offered in rigid packaging).

Manufacturing Solutions International (MSI) has been qualified as the preferred contract filler of the premade STANDCAP Pouch.

According to Evan Arnold, director of product development for Glenroy, "The premade STANDCAP Pouch allows established brands to breathe new life into entire product categories, and provides a way for emerging brands to compete with larger CPGs in gaining market share. Now that the STANDCAP Pouch is available as a turnkey, premade pouch solution, this innovative package is within reach of more brands than ever before.”

This new packaging format provides an ample roster of benefits for brands and consumers. Even when compared to the package’s equivalent in rigid packaging—inverted squeezable bottles—the STANDCAP Pouch provides more controlled dispensing and requires less squeeze force to distribute product.

To learn more about this category-changing pouch, visit www.glenroy.com/standcap or call 800-824-1482.

About Glenroy Inc.

Since 1965, Glenroy Inc. has been a trusted converter and printer of flexible packaging. A privately-held company headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, Glenroy manufactures high-quality flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including personal care, pharmaceutical, nutritional, cosmetic, automotive and household products. For more information on Glenroy's flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

About Aptar:

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing and sealing solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. AptarGroup is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, with manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

About Volpak & R.A Jones

Volpak, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, is the reference manufacturer of horizontal form-fill-seal solutions for the pouch-type packaging industry, with over 200 installed machines in the U.S. Through their sister company, R.A Jones, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Volpak offers customers in the North American market with state of the art packaging equipment combined with localized service and support that maximizes return on investment and production efficiency. Volpak and R.A Jones are both part of the Coesia Group.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de49bdb9-5269-4a88-861c-03f149fe9649

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5ae166b-3f4b-4273-a6c1-1554e30dd595

Editorial Contact

Amanda Dahlby

800-824-1482

amandad@glenroy.com 

www.glenroy.com 

Glenroy_Logo_CMYK.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:33 ATR
Glenroy Inc. Selected as Exclusive Converter of Premade STANDCAP Pouch
29 Jun NFX
Report: Developing Opportunities within Newfield Exploration, Heritage Insurance, AptarGroup, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, TrueCar, and Aduro Biotech — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
17 May BUD
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligent, AptarGroup, and Pinnacle Financial Partners — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
26 Apr JCOM
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on AptarGroup, Insteel Industries, Visteon, j2 Global, Winnebago Industries, and Valmont Industries — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
28 Feb GBDC
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Golub Capital BDC, Cowen Group, Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Olympic Steel, Ingevity, and AptarGroup — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
03 Jan ESIO
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Illinois Tool Works, Magellan Midstream Partners, Visteon, Ingevity, and AptarGroup — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
2
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
Micron Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant to Advance Curiosity in Artificial Intelligence
5
Fred’s, Inc. Announces Extension of Cooperation Agreement with Alden Global Capital LLC

Related stock quotes

AptarGroup Inc 102.66 0.2% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:10
PHI Group Announces Release of New Corporate Video
18:08
Texas Companies and Universities Bring World’s Largest Algae Technology Conference to The Woodlands
18:03
Dynacor and PX Précinox Deliver Their First Large-Scale Social Impact Project for Artisanal Gold Miners in Peru
18:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Cronos Group, Inc. (CRON) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 5, 2018
17:59
Petro Waste Environmental Expands into Eagle Ford Shale With DeWitt County Landfill
17:57
CTD Holdings to Host Webinar on its Phase I Clinical Trial for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C
17:51
Monterey Bay Aquarium Builds Life-Sized Blue Whale Art Installation Made from Discarded Single-Use Plastic to Raise Awareness About Ocean Pollution
17:47
Wasabi to Open its First European Data Center in Amsterdam
17:47
Mobify Intros Commerce Integrations So Brands Can Elevate Digital Customer Experiences Immediately, Adopt Best-of-Breed Approach to Backend Systems

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 18:29:13
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-11 19:29:13 - 2018-10-11 18:29:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY