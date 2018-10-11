11/10/2018 13:05:00

Global Cybersecurity Awareness Survey Reveals 33 Percent of U.S. Respondents Have Experienced Identity Theft, More than Twice the Global Average

Related content
01 Oct - 
Proofpoint to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Resul..
05 Sep - 
Proofpoint Launches Closed-Loop Email Analysis and Resp..
05 Sep - 
Proofpoint Partners with Okta, Boosts Automated Inciden..

Thousands of U.S., Australian, French, German, Italian, and UK consumers reuse passwords, leave home Wi-Fi networks unprotected, and have limited cybersecurity awareness—resulting in direct security risks for their workplaces

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today released its global 2018 User Risk Report, which reveals gaps in cybersecurity awareness across phishing, ransomware, and malware, and finds many respondents do not take complete security measures to properly protect their data, devices, and systems. The study examines the online behavior of 6,000 working adults across six countries (U.S., Australia, France, Germany, Italy, and UK), and underscores the importance of continued cybersecurity awareness and applying best security practices.

“More than 99 percent of all targeted cyberattacks rely on users to activate them—and our User Risk Report identifies security awareness gaps that need immediate attention to protect how people work today,” said Joe Ferrara, general manager of the Wombat Security product division of Proofpoint. “A user’s personal cybersecurity habits, including proper device use, password strength and reuse, and general awareness, have a direct impact on the safety of their corporate environment. We encourage businesses to take an active role in educating their employees and not over-estimate user knowledge of cybersecurity fundamentals.”

This year’s global User Risk Report is the second annual study from Wombat Security, Proofpoint’s cybersecurity awareness and training division. Below are a few of the key findings identified for improvement, especially for organizations with remote workers:

  • 33 percent of U.S. respondents have experienced identity theft, more than twice the global average, and more than three times that of French and German respondents.

     

  • U.S. users were also the most likely of global users to share social check-ins (29 percent), which increases information exposure to cybercriminals.

     

  • 44 percent of global respondents do not password-protect their home Wi-Fi networks, and 66 percent have not changed the default password on their Wi-Fi routers.

     

  • 55 percent of workers who use employer-issued devices at home allow family members to use those devices to do things like shopping online and playing games.

     

  • 67 percent believe using anti-virus software and keeping it up to date will stop cyberattacks from affecting their computer.

     

  • 59 percent of Italian respondents believe they can trust open Wi-Fi networks at trusted locations such as a nice hotel, a local coffee shop or an international airport. This was virtually opposite of the global average.             

To download the 2018 User Risk Report, and see a full list of global comparisons, please visit: www.wombatsecurity.com/user-risk-report. For more information on cybersecurity awareness best practices and training, please visit: https://www.wombatsecurity.com/.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading next-generation security and compliance company that provides cloud-based solutions to protect the way people work today. Proofpoint solutions enable organizations to protect their users from advanced attacks delivered via email, social media, mobile, and cloud applications, protect the information their users create from advanced attacks and compliance risks, and respond quickly when incidents occur. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com

Connect with Proofpoint: Twitter LinkedIn | Facebook YouTube | Google+

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

PROOFPOINT MEDIA CONTACT:

Patricia Hogan

Proofpoint, Inc.

(408) 763-3863

phogan@proofpoint.com 

Proofpoint-logo-K.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:05 PFPT
Global Cybersecurity Awareness Survey Reveals 33 Percent of U.S. Respondents Have Experienced Identity Theft, More than Twice the Global Average
01 Oct PFPT
Proofpoint to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
05 Sep PFPT
Proofpoint Launches Closed-Loop Email Analysis and Response Solution to Automate End User-Reported Phishing Remediation
05 Sep PFPT
Proofpoint Partners with Okta, Boosts Automated Incident Response and Integrated Authentication to Enhance Credential Phishing Defense
30 Aug PFPT
Proofpoint to Present at Upcoming Conferences
08 Aug PFPT
Proofpoint Launches Three People-centric Cybersecurity Innovations: TAP Isolation, Enhanced Threat Detection, and Threat Response Python Scripting
31 Jul PFPT
Proofpoint to Present at Upcoming Conferences
26 Jul PFPT
Proofpoint Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
11 Jul PFPT
Proofpoint Launches Innovative Cloud Account Defense Solution to Detect and Respond to Compromised Microsoft Office 365 Accounts
09 Jul PFPT
Proofpoint Inc. Expands Executive Team, Hires Klaus Oestermann as President and Chief Operating Officer; Proofpoint’s Board of Directors Appoints CEO Gary Steele as Chairman as Eric Hahn Announces Retirement

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
2
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus
5
Micron Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant to Advance Curiosity in Artificial Intelligence

Related stock quotes

Proofpoint Inc 94.33 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:50
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Procter & Gamble, Alaska Air Group, Leggett & Platt, Chase, MetLife, and American Assets Trust — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
13:48
ADMA Biologics Provides Regulatory Update for BIVIGAM®
13:45
Recent Analysis Shows Apptio, FireEye, Perficient, Marriott International, Equity Lifestyle Properties, and Maxim Integrated Products Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
13:41
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP
13:40
Member name change on Nasdaq Copenhagen
13:40
Member name change on Nasdaq Helsinki
13:39
Global Electrochromic Glass Market: An Emerging Green Building Initiatives is Witnessing a CAGR of 16.8% During 2018-2024
13:37
Fortis Inc. Provides Update on Gas Supply to its British Columbia Utility
13:36
Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Reports Record Six Month and Second Quarter Sales

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 14:07:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-11 15:07:49 - 2018-10-11 14:07:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY