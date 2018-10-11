11/10/2018 16:30:00

H&E Equipment Services Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date

Related content
09 Oct - 
Recent Analysis Shows H&E Equipment Services, Big Lots,..
01 Aug - 
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opport..
12 Jul - 
H&E Equipment Services Announces 2018 Second Quarter Ea..

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced that it will release its 2018 third quarter financial results before the market on Thursday, October 25, 2018.  The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss third quarter results on Thursday, October 25, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).  To listen to the call, participants should dial 323-794-2575 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.  A telephonic replay will become available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 25, 2018, and will continue through November 3, 2018, by dialing 719-457-0820 and entering the confirmation code 2474469.

The live broadcast of H&E Equipment Services’ quarterly conference call will be available online at www.he-equipment.com on October 25, 2018, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will continue to be available for 30 days.  Related presentation materials will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s web site at www.he-equipment.com prior to the call.  The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format.

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

The Company is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with 89 full-service facilities throughout the West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States.  The Company is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment and rents, sells and provides parts and service support for four core categories of specialized equipment: (1) hi-lift or aerial platform equipment; (2) cranes; (3) earthmoving equipment; and (4) industrial lift trucks.  By providing equipment rental, sales, and on-site parts, repair and maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers' varied equipment needs.  This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal and provides cross-selling opportunities among its new and used equipment sales, rental, parts sales and service operations.

Contacts:

Leslie S. Magee

Chief Financial Officer

225-298-5261

lmagee@he-equipment.com

Kevin S. Inda

Vice President of Investor Relations

225-298-5318

kinda@he-equipment.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:30 HEES
H&E Equipment Services Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date
09 Oct HEES
Recent Analysis Shows H&E Equipment Services, Big Lots, Jernigan Capital, Consolidated Communications, Semgroup, and Extra Space Storage Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
01 Aug HDS
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Protagonist Therapeutics, HD Supply, BIOHAVEN PHARM, Big Lots, Clean Energy Fuels, and H&E Equipment Services — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
12 Jul HEES
H&E Equipment Services Announces 2018 Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date
22 May FATE
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Beazer Homes, Tejon Ranch, Ladder Capital, Fate Therapeutics, Benefitfocus, and H&E Equipment Services — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
13 Apr HEES
H&E Equipment Services Announces 2018 First Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date
28 Mar HEES
Recent Analysis Shows ICU Medical, Motorcar Parts of America, Protagonist Therapeutics, A. Schulman, PennantPark Investment, and H&E Equipment Services Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
08 Feb HEES
H&E Equipment Services Announces 2017 Fourth Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date
25 Jan HEES
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Weis Markets, Cathay General, H&E Equipment Services, Ladder Capital, Brixmor Property Group, and Colony NorthStar, Inc. — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
12 Oct HEES
H&E Equipment Services Announces 2017 Third Quarter Earnings and Conference Call Date

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
2
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
Micron Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant to Advance Curiosity in Artificial Intelligence
5
Fred’s, Inc. Announces Extension of Cooperation Agreement with Alden Global Capital LLC

Related stock quotes

H&E Equipment Services I.. 33.33 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:12
Director/PDMR Shareholding
17:09
Ushood Launches the Only Base Layer You’ll Ever Need
17:04
Net Asset Value(s)
17:01
180 Degree Capital Corp. Announces New Portfolio Holdings – Airgain, Inc., EMCORE Corporation, Lantronix, Inc. and PDL BioPharma, Inc.
17:00
Secure Technology Alliance Invites Speaking Proposals for 2019 Payments Summit
17:00
Zephyr Real Estate’s Caroline Scott Achieves 5-Star Professional Rating
16:54
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 202/18
16:53
New Research from Paycor Reveals HR’s Increased Impact on the Bottom Line
16:52
PCL Construction Promotes First Female Executive to Vice President

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 17:29:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-11 18:29:00 - 2018-10-11 17:29:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY