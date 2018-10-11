Husky Energy to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) will release its third quarter 2018 results before markets open on Thursday, October 25, 2018. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 9 a.m. Mountain Time (11 a.m. Eastern Time).
CEO Rob Peabody, COO Rob Symonds and Acting CFO Jeff Hart will participate in the call.
To listen live:
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-855-327-6838
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-235-2082
To listen to a recording (after 10 a.m. MT Oct. 25)
Canada and U.S. Toll Free: 1-800-319-6413
Outside Canada and U.S.: 1-604-638-9010
Passcode: 2615
Duration: Available until Nov. 25, 2018
Audio webcast: Available for 90 days at www.huskyenergy.com
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Dan Cuthbertson, Senior Manager, Investor Relations and External Communications
403-523-2395
Mel Duvall, Senior Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602
