Iconic Brands Announces Expansion of Distribution for Bellissima and Bella Sprizz Product Line in the Illinois Market; Bellissima Coming Soon to Wegmans Supermarket

AMITYVILLE,NY-, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) is pleased to announce the addition of Romano Beverage for Distribution in the Illinois market. The Romano Beverage company are icons in the Alcohol Beverage business.

The company is pleased with the additional placements of both Bellissima Prosecco and Bella Sprizz at Garfield’s Beverage Warehouse in the Chicago area, www.garfieldsbeverage.com. The company is also pleased to announce that Bella Sprizz Aperitif and Bella Elderflower Aperitif will now be available alongside Bellissima at Binny’s Beverage Depot, which is the largest independent retailer in the state, www.binnys.com.

The company is also extremely pleased to report that it has secured placements in Wegmans, www.wegmans.com. The company expects product on the shelf at Wegmans later this month. The initial placements will be for Bellissima Zero Sugar and Bellissima DOC Brut. Wegmans is a top supermarket chain with close to 100 locations across six states. Bellissima will be available in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, “I am excited to have Romano Beverage handling distribution in the key market of Illinois. The Romano family has made a name for themselves in this market with unrivaled service and performance. I am also pleased with the initial market acceptance to our new Bella Sprizz line of Classic Italian Aperitifs including Elderflower. Both products are imported from Italy. I truly believe we have put out a superior product that is offered to consumers at an unrivaled price in this category.”

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.comand Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

