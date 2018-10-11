11/10/2018 19:03:25

Iconic Brands Announces Expansion of Distribution for Bellissima and Bella Sprizz Product Line in the Illinois Market; Bellissima Coming Soon to Wegmans Supermarket

AMITYVILLE,NY-, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) is pleased to announce the addition of Romano Beverage for Distribution in the Illinois market. The Romano Beverage company are icons in the Alcohol Beverage business.

The company is pleased with the additional placements of both Bellissima Prosecco and Bella Sprizz at Garfield’s Beverage Warehouse in the Chicago area, www.garfieldsbeverage.com.  The company is also pleased to announce that Bella Sprizz Aperitif and Bella Elderflower Aperitif will now be available alongside Bellissima at Binny’s Beverage Depot, which is the largest independent retailer in the state, www.binnys.com.

The company is also extremely pleased to report that it has secured placements in Wegmans, www.wegmans.com. The company expects product on the shelf at Wegmans later this month.  The initial placements will be for Bellissima Zero Sugar and Bellissima DOC Brut. Wegmans is a top supermarket chain with close to 100 locations across six states. Bellissima will be available in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, and Virginia.

Mr. Richard DeCicco commented, “I am excited to have Romano Beverage handling distribution in the key market of Illinois. The Romano family has made a name for themselves in this market with unrivaled service and performance. I am also pleased with the initial market acceptance to our new Bella Sprizz line of Classic Italian Aperitifs including Elderflower. Both products are imported from Italy. I truly believe we have put out a superior product that is offered to consumers at an unrivaled price in this category.” 

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.comand Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

Please visit our website and follow us on twitter @BellissimabyCB and on Instagram @BellissimaProsecco: View Christie’s appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; www.bellissimaprosecco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Iconic Brands, Inc.

Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com

