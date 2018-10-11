11/10/2018 07:40:30

INGENICO GROUP: Communication following press report

Press Release
Paris,

 11 October 2018

Communication following press report

         

Ingenico Group, (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), global leader in seamless payment, indicates that it has received preliminary approaches for a strategic transaction.

Ingenico Group has initiated a review of its options and of their respective merits.

In this context, Ingenico Group will not make any further comment.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Learn more at

www.ingenico.com         twitter.com/ingenico 

Contacts / Ingenico Group

Investors

Laurent Marie

VP Investor Relations &

Financial Communication

laurent.marie@ingenico.com

(T) / +33 (0)1 58 01 92 98

Investors

Kevin Woringer

Investor Relations Manager

kevin.woringer@ingenico.com

(T) / +33 (0)1 58 01 85 09

 

Communication

Stephane Grand

Media Communication

stephane.grand@ingenico.com

(T) / +33 (0) 1 58 01 91 95

