INGENICO GROUP: Communication following press report

Press Release Paris, 11 October 2018

Communication following press report

Ingenico Group, (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), global leader in seamless payment, indicates that it has received preliminary approaches for a strategic transaction.

Ingenico Group has initiated a review of its options and of their respective merits.

In this context, Ingenico Group will not make any further comment.

