InterCloud Systems Awarded New Contracts Valued at Over $600,000

SHREWSBURY, NJ, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCloud Systems, Inc. (the "Company" or "InterCloud") (OTC:ICLD), a leading provider of cloud networking orchestration and automation solutions and services, today announced that it was recently awarded over $600,000.00 in new contracts for Next-Gen WiFi and DAS systems to be performed during Q4 2018.

Mark Munro, CEO of InterCloud Systems stated “We continue to sign new business for our remaining business units. Our WiFi and DAS business unit remains one of our most consistent at growing its customer base while maintaining its long term relationships. We continue to add customers and execute on our restructuring plans which include the potential sale of additional assets in order to eliminate our senior debt.

About InterCloud Systems, Inc.

InterCloud Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud networking orchestration and automation, for Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) cloud environments to the telecommunications service provider (carrier) and corporate enterprise markets through SD-WAN and related professional services. Additional information regarding InterCloud may be found on InterCloud's website at www.intercloudsys.com .

Forward-looking statements:

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances, and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

