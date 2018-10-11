11/10/2018 14:37:25

InterCloud Systems Awarded New Contracts Valued at Over $600,000

SHREWSBURY, NJ, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCloud Systems, Inc. (the "Company" or "InterCloud") (OTC:ICLD), a leading provider of cloud networking orchestration and automation solutions and services, today announced that it was recently awarded over $600,000.00 in new contracts for Next-Gen WiFi and DAS systems to be performed during Q4 2018. 

Mark Munro, CEO of InterCloud Systems stated “We continue to sign new business for our remaining business units. Our WiFi and DAS business unit remains one of our most consistent at growing its customer base while maintaining its long term relationships. We continue to add customers and execute on our restructuring plans which include the potential sale of additional assets in order to eliminate our senior debt.

About InterCloud Systems, Inc.

InterCloud Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud networking orchestration and automation, for Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) cloud environments to the telecommunications service provider (carrier) and corporate enterprise markets through SD-WAN and related professional services. Additional information regarding InterCloud may be found on InterCloud's website at www.intercloudsys.com.

Forward-looking statements:

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances, and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

InterCloud Systems, Inc.

561-988-1988

InterCloud Systems Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Oct
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
41
06 Oct
VWS
    Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
40
06 Oct
DANSKE
Ja, 6212 har igennem år tegnet et uhyggeligt billede af danske bank. Og det har været enormt kedsomm..
23
10 Oct
DANSKE
TYVERI FOR 100 MILLIONER - DANSKE BANKS ANSVAR?Igår kom en historie om en kvinde, der systematisk ig..
17
08 Oct
DANSKE
Får du serieorgasme når Danske falder?
14
13:54
OMXC25
... og det betyder som regel, at det er sidste ben i nedturen, før en pause, eller en positiv modrea..
13
07 Oct
DANSKE
Regn med de har en lille klap bagerst i boksen, hvor de ubemærket kan trække dine værdier ud, og vas..
13
04 Oct
VELO
Bioporto har ansøgt om godkendelse fra FDA mange gange, og den er blevet afvist hver gang. Mon det l..
13
10 Oct
DANSKE
Det er mere eller mindre umuligt at stoppe kriminalitet. Også hvidvaskning.   Det banker, revisorer,..
12
08 Oct
VWS
It will feature 1400 wind turbines and 17 million solar panels. https://thewest.com.au/business/ener..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Atari Founder Nolan Bushnell’s X2 Games To Be Acquired By Global Blockchain; Proposed Spinout of Enterprise and Exchange Division
2
Leaders in Healthcare Band Together to Provide Lifesaving Meals in Pennsylvania
3
San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build New Neighborhood Offering 134 Single-Family Houses in Tulare, Calif.
4
PrescribeWellness and Chapman University Open Wellness Center at Irvine’s Rinker Campus
5
Micron Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant to Advance Curiosity in Artificial Intelligence

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:06
VisionGate, Inc. Appoints R. John Glasspool as Chief Operating and Strategy Officer and member of the Board of Directors
15:06
Denver Marriott West Helps Give Back to Leukemia Lymphoma Society
15:05
Rivers Pearce Joins STASH Storage as COO, Looks to Transform the Self-Storage Industry
15:01
Holding(s) in Company
15:00
Klövern AB (publ): Klövern announces offer document in connection with public cash offer to the shareholders of Agora
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Skechers USA, Inc. (SKX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – November 5, 2018
14:58
Net Asset Value(s)
14:55
Netsurion’s new MSP bundle makes it easier for SMBs to “connect, protect and comply”
14:53
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 October 2018 15:25:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-10-11 16:25:55 - 2018-10-11 15:25:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY