11/10/2018 21:10:00

inTEST Corporation Announces Availability of 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE American:INTT), a designer and manufacturer of temperature management products and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) interface solutions, today announced that the company will release financial results for the 2018 third quarter on Thursday, November 1, 2018 after the market close.

inTEST management will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.  The conference call will address the Company's 2018 third quarter financial results, and management's current expectations and views of the industry.  The call may also include discussion of strategic, operating, product initiatives or developments, or other matters relating to the Company’s current or future performance.

2018 Q3 Conference Call Details: Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time

To access the live conference call, please dial (323) 994-2132 or (800) 967-7164.  The Passcode for the conference call is 9065959.  Please reference the inTEST 2018 Q3 Financial Results Conference Call.

2018 Q3 Live Webcast Details

inTEST Corporation will provide a webcast in conjunction with the conference call.  To access the live webcast, please visit inTEST’s website www.intest.com under the ‘Investors’ section.

2018 Q3 Replay Details (Webcast)

A replay of the webcast will be available on inTEST’s website for one year following the live broadcast.  To access the webcast replay, please visit inTEST’s website www.intest.com under the ‘Investors’ section.

Submit Questions

In advance of the conference call, and for those investors accessing the live webcast, inTEST Corporation welcomes individual investors to submit their questions via email to lguerrant@guerrantir.com.  The company will address as many questions as possible on the conference call.

About inTEST Corporation

inTEST Corporation designs and manufactures engineered solutions for ATE and other electronic test, as well as industrial process applications.  Our products are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform development, qualifying and final testing of integrated circuits (ICs) and wafers, and for other electronic test across a range of industries including the automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial and telecommunications markets.  We offer induction heating products for joining and forming metals in a variety of industrial markets, including automotive, aerospace, machinery, wire & fasteners, medical, semiconductor, food & beverage, and packaging.  Specific products include temperature management systems, induction heating products, manipulator and docking hardware products, and customized interface solutions.  We have established strong relationships with our customers globally, which we support through a network of local offices. For more information visit www.intest.com.

CONTACTS:

 
Hugh T. Regan, Jr.

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

inTEST Corporation

Tel: 856-505-8999

Laura Guerrant-Oiye, Principal

Guerrant Associates

lguerrant@guerrantir.com

Tel: (808) 960-2642

