11/10/2018

Market Trends Toward New Normal in First Industrial Realty Trust, Nanometrics, Raven Industries, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Eaton Vance, and BMC Stock — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR), Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO), Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO), Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV), and BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR), Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO), Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO), Eaton Vance Corporation (NYSE:EV), and BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST, INC. (FR) REPORT OVERVIEW

First Industrial Realty Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, First Industrial Realty Trust reported revenue of $98.85MM vs $97.58MM (up 1.30%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.36 vs $0.32 (up 12.50%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, First Industrial Realty Trust reported revenue of $396.40MM vs $378.02MM (up 4.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.70 vs $1.05 (up 61.90%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 24th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.70 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

NANOMETRICS INCORPORATED (NANO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Nanometrics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Nanometrics reported revenue of $88.60MM vs $64.43MM (up 37.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.74 vs $0.33 (up 124.24%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Nanometrics reported revenue of $258.62MM vs $221.13MM (up 16.95%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.19 vs $1.79 (down 33.52%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.49 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC. (RAVN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Raven Industries' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Raven Industries reported revenue of $102.68MM vs $86.61MM (up 18.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.38 vs $0.23 (up 65.22%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Raven Industries reported revenue of $377.32MM vs $277.40MM (up 36.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.14 vs $0.56 (up 103.57%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 19th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING, INC. (DO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Diamond Offshore Drilling's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Diamond Offshore Drilling reported revenue of $268.86MM vs $399.29MM (down 32.67%) and basic earnings per share -$0.50 vs $0.12. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Diamond Offshore Drilling reported revenue of $1,485.75MM vs $1,600.34MM (down 7.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.13 vs -$2.72. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 29th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.18 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

EATON VANCE CORPORATION (EV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Eaton Vance's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Eaton Vance reported revenue of $430.60MM vs $393.75MM (up 9.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.89 vs $0.61 (up 45.90%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Eaton Vance reported revenue of $1,529.01MM vs $1,342.86MM (up 13.86%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.54 vs $2.20 (up 15.45%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.70. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.65 and is expected to report on November 20th, 2018.

BMC STOCK HOLDINGS, INC. (BMCH) REPORT OVERVIEW

BMC Stock's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, BMC Stock reported revenue of $998.46MM vs $886.38MM (up 12.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.26 (up 130.77%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, BMC Stock reported revenue of $3,365.97MM vs $3,093.74MM (up 8.80%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.86 vs $0.47 (up 82.98%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.74 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

